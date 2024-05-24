Russia 'stopped' in Kharkiv, Ukraine counterattacking: Kiev

Russia 'stopped' in Kharkiv, Ukraine counterattacking: Kiev

KIEV
Russia stopped in Kharkiv, Ukraine counterattacking: Kiev

<p>Foreign journalists report from an observation point while smoke rises after a Russian attack in Kharkiv,&nbsp;Ukraine, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)</p>

Ukraine said Friday it had halted a Russian ground offensive in Kharkiv and was now attacking Moscow's forces that mounted a surprise assault on the border region this month.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces have stopped Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector and are conducting counter-offensive actions," the military said in a statement on social media.

Russian forces have become "bogged down" trying to capture the northeastern border town of Vovchansk, but were putting intense pressure on Ukraine's army in the east, Kiev's top general said earlier Friday.

Kiev has been battling a fresh land assault on its northeastern Kharkiv region since May 10, when thousands of Russian troops stormed the border, making their biggest territorial advances in 18 months.

Despite initial success, "the enemy has got completely bogged down in street battles for Vovchansk and suffered very high losses in assault units," Ukrainian commander-in-chief Oleksandr Syrsky said on social media.

Vovchansk sits less than five kilometers (three miles) from Russia and has become an epicentre of fighting as Moscow seeks to create a "buffer zone" along the border to prevent future Ukrainian attacks.

In an attempt to seize the town, Russia "is currently moving reserves from different sectors to support active assault operations, but to no avail," Syrsky added.

He warned, however, that the situation was turbulent on the eastern front, where Russia claims its forces have made a string of gains in the past two weeks.

Fighting near the eastern towns of Chasiv Yar, Pokrovsk and Kurakhove has been particularly "intense", he said.

Russia said Thursday it had made inroads near the city of Bakhmut in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, and just three days before claimed to have seized the village of Bilogorivka, a key target for Moscow as it seeks to wrest control of the entire Lugansk region from Kiev.

  Railway strikes 

As Ukraine rushed troops to battle invading Russian forces in the northeast, Kiev again accused Moscow of deliberately targeting civilians in strikes.

State-owned train operator Ukrainian Railways reported a flurry of attacks on the Kharkiv region's railway system overnight, damaging tracks, train carriages and buildings.

"The enemy continues to make deliberate attempts to stop the railway in Kharkiv region," it said on Telegram.

"At night, it struck civilian railway infrastructure again. The shelling damaged tracks, buildings, idle freight carriages and an electric train carriage."

The company shared photos showing smoke rising from a wrecked carriage, twisted metal and debris beside tracks and a depot with some blown-out windows.

Long-distance and suburban trains were running as scheduled, the state railway monopoly said, despite repeated Russian strikes on the network, which is vital for both civilians and the military.

Strikes on the city of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest, killed at least seven people on Thursday, local authorities said.

Over 11,000 people in the wider region have been evacuated since Russia began its new offensive two weeks ago, according to local governor Oleg Synegubov.

Separately, Ukraine fired missiles overnight at the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula, killing two "chance passers-by", the Russian-installed head of the region, Sergei Aksyonov, said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide
LATEST NEWS

  1. More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

    More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

  2. Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

    Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

  3. G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

    G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

  4. Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

    Spanish police recover stolen Francis Bacon painting

  5. Roman Bath protected by glass terrace

    Roman Bath protected by glass terrace
Recommended
More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide
Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive

Israel strikes Rafah after top UN court orders it to halt offensive
G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine

G7 ministers move closer to Russian assets deal to help Ukraine
Tragedy of albinos in Tanzania

Tragedy of albinos in Tanzania
ICJ orders Israel to immediately halt offensive in Rafah

ICJ orders Israel to 'immediately halt' offensive in Rafah
UN decries beheadings, other violence in Myanmar

UN decries beheadings, other violence in Myanmar
Hungary will seek to opt out of NATO efforts to support Ukraine: Orbán

Hungary will seek to opt out of NATO efforts to support Ukraine: Orbán
WORLD More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

More than 100 feared dead in Papua New Guinea after deadly landslide

Rescue teams arrived at the site of a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea's remote highlands Saturday, helping villagers search for hundreds of people feared dead under towering mounds of rubble and mud.
ECONOMY US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

US data deal blow to rate cut hopes

Markets fell in Asia and Europe on May 23 , tracking a sell-off on Wall Street sparked by a string of better-than-expected U.S. data that added to worries the Federal Reserve will hold off on cutting interest rates this year.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe beats archrival to prolong title race

Fenerbahçe kept the Turkish title race alive on May 19 as it won 1-0 with 10 men at leader Galatasaray in an electric Istanbul derby.
﻿