Rushdie says writing again after near-fatal attack

Rushdie says writing again after near-fatal attack

LONDON
Rushdie says writing again after near-fatal attack

British author Salman Rushdie said on May 23 he was back at his writing desk after being repeatedly stabbed at an event last year in the United States.

Rushdie returned to Britain to be formally invested as a “Companion of Honor” - an exclusive royal accolade whose ranks are capped at 65 members.

Speaking after the ceremony at Windsor Castle outside London, the 75-year-old writer said it “took a while” but that he had resumed working.

Asked when he expects to complete his next book, he said: “Oh, I’ll let you know.”

The award-winning novelist, a naturalized American who has lived in New York for 20 years, lost sight in one eye after being repeatedly stabbed on stage last August while speaking at an arts center.

In February, around the release of his latest novel “Victory City,” the writer said in his first interview since the attack that he had faced a lot of difficulty writing and was suffering from post-traumatic stress.

Wearing glasses with a black lens over his right eye, Rushdie said at Windsor that it was a “great honor” to be recognized for a “lifetime” of work, following his investiture by Princess Anne.

The “Midnight’s Children” author was awarded a British knighthood in 2007.

Rushdie has been the victim of repeated death threats and attempts on his life since the publication of his 1988 novel “The Satanic Verses,” which was declared blasphemous by Iran’s supreme leader.

ARTS & LIFE Kravitz, Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show

Kravitz, Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show 
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kravitz, Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show 

    Kravitz, Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show 

  2. Wes Anderson says lockdown helped inspire ‘Asteroid City’

    Wes Anderson says lockdown helped inspire ‘Asteroid City’

  3. Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May

    Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May

  4. Voting ends in overseas representations

    Voting ends in overseas representations

  5. ‘Ash clouds from Mount Etna volcano not to affect Türkiye’

    ‘Ash clouds from Mount Etna volcano not to affect Türkiye’
Recommended
Watch owned by China’s last emperor sells for $6 million

Watch owned by China’s last emperor sells for $6 million
Wes Anderson says lockdown helped inspire ‘Asteroid City’

Wes Anderson says lockdown helped inspire ‘Asteroid City’
Turkish State Opera and Ballet ready for summer festivals

Turkish State Opera and Ballet ready for summer festivals
Kravitz, Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show

Kravitz, Eilish set for Global Citizen’s ‘Power Our Planet’ show 
Bulgaria’s ‘Time Shelter’ wins International Booker Prize

Bulgaria’s ‘Time Shelter’ wins International Booker Prize
New museum to unveil five centuries of royal collections

New museum to unveil five centuries of royal collections
WORLD S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

S Korea to conduct satellite launch as N Korea to fire 1st military spy satellite

South Korea was set to launch its first commercial-grade satellite Wednesday as rival North Korea pushed plans forward to place its first military spy satellite into orbit.

ECONOMY Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May

Rate of tourist arrivals in Antalya limps in May

Foreign tourist arrivals in Antalya slowed in the first half of May, Recep Yavuz from the Antalya City Council Tourism Working Group has said, adding that this was due to fewer visits by Russian holidaymakers.
SPORTS UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

UEFA publishes Istanbul guide before final match

With only a couple of weeks left before the Champions League final to be played on June 10, UEFA has published an Istanbul catalog describing the city as “a truly iconic global gem.”