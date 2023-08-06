Running wild: Stray dogs threaten rare Balkan lynx

Running wild: Stray dogs threaten rare Balkan lynx

MAVROVO
Running wild: Stray dogs threaten rare Balkan lynx

For years, the Balkan lynx has struggled to survive as deforestation destroyed its habitat and poachers targeted the elusive mountain cat along with the animals it relies on for food.

But now, scientists have uncovered another potent enemy likely adding pressure on the endangered species, wild dogs. Feral dogs have been a long but growing problem across wide stretches of the Balkans, with large packs stirring public health fears in cities and harming livestock in rural communities. The problem has been particularly acute in North Macedonia, where an estimated 6,000 wild dogs are believed to populate the capital Skopje alone. There is no official data on the number of feral dogs nationwide.

The persistent problem is running headfirst into the years-long conservation battle to save the Balkan lynx, considered one of the region's most endangered animals.

Experts estimate that there are approximately 40 of these solitary cats left in their habitat, which covers mountainous swaths of Albania, Kosovo, and North Macedonia.

"We realized that there is another predator, that so to speak is not typical or natural. And those are wild dogs," said Dime Melovski from the Macedonian Ecological Society that has been monitoring the lynx in Mavrovo National Park since 2006.

"They are another predator that the lynx has to compete with," the 42-year-old ecologist told AFP.

Melovski along with a network of other conservation outlets, volunteers, hunters and rangers have kept a close eye on the forests over the years, thanks in part to the use of trail cameras. Roughly four years ago, the group began to notice an emerging pattern.

Wild dogs were consuming large amounts of the deer population in the lynx's habitat that make up roughly 70 percent of the cat's diet.

Experts admit that the extent of the problem is still hazy, with limited resources only allowing them to survey narrow strips of territory.

Animal rights activists say issues involving stray dogs have been a long time coming in North Macedonia and the Balkans at large, due to chronic neglect by governments, along with the actions of irresponsible pet owners.

"The source is irresponsible citizens - households that 'produce' dogs, abandon the dogs, especially in the rural areas where the dogs are freely wandering around," said Radmila Pesevska, the director of Laika, an animal welfare center in Skopje.

Laika is one of a handful of organizations dedicated to managing the population of strays through its "catch, sterilise, vaccinate, return" program.

threatened,

ARTS & LIFE Freddie Mercurys private collection goes on show in UK

Freddie Mercury's private collection goes on show in UK
LATEST NEWS

  1. Freddie Mercury's private collection goes on show in UK

    Freddie Mercury's private collection goes on show in UK

  2. Running wild: Stray dogs threaten rare Balkan lynx

    Running wild: Stray dogs threaten rare Balkan lynx

  3. Crest resembling Great Wall to be promoted

    Crest resembling Great Wall to be promoted

  4. Shooting ranges gain popularity amid armament concern

    Shooting ranges gain popularity amid armament concern

  5. Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

    Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate
Recommended
Freddie Mercurys private collection goes on show in UK

Freddie Mercury's private collection goes on show in UK
Spanish Flamenco at Bodrum Ballet Festival

Spanish Flamenco at Bodrum Ballet Festival
Curator of Istanbul Biennial 2024 announced

Curator of Istanbul Biennial 2024 announced
İznik Basilica to open to virtual world

İznik Basilica to open to virtual world
Lizzo denies harassment allegations including weight-shaming

Lizzo denies harassment allegations including weight-shaming
Cultural Road Festivals to start in Cappadocia

Cultural Road Festivals to start in Cappadocia
WORLD Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

Trump indictment emerges as central GOP concern at Utah special election debate

Simmering right-wing anger over the U.S. Justice Department's indictment of former President Donald Trump was on stark display at a Republican primary debate in Utah, where U.S. Rep. Chris Stewart's plans to resign prompted the governor to call a special election to fill his seat in the state's deeply conservative 2nd Congressional District.
ECONOMY AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

AI anxiety: workers fret over uncertain future

The tidal wave of artificial intelligence (AI) barrelling toward many professions has generated deep anxiety among workers fearful that their jobs will be swept away - and the mental health impact is rising.
SPORTS Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Crawford claims undisputed welterweight world title

Terence Crawford punished Errol Spence on the way to a ninth-round technical knockout to claim the undisputed welterweight world title in Las Vegas on July 29.