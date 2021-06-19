Ruling AKP submits 4th judicial reform package

  • June 19 2021 07:00:00

ANKARA
Turkey's AKP on June 18 submitted the government’s 4th judicial reform package to the Parliament's Speaker Office.

"The 4th Judicial Package aims to strengthen the independence of the judiciary and the right to a fair trial, and to improve legal predictability and transparency," Muhammet Emin Akbaşoğlu, the AKP's deputy parliamentary group chair, told a press conference at parliament.

The package includes new measures to combat violence against women, he added.

Under the package, harsher punishments for the crimes of homicide, premeditated assault, torture, and deprivation of liberty committed against a spouse will now also include partners who are divorced.

Also, arrests for crimes including genocide, violating the Constitution, and child sexual abuse will depend on strong suspicion based on concrete evidence.

Judgeship candidates and lawyer trainees will be given the opportunity to do internships at the Constitutional Court.

The package will be discussed next week by parliament's Justice Committee.

TURKEY Top psychologists to provide online training on COVID-19

Top psychologists to provide online training on COVID-19
WORLD France ditches masks but virus cases surge in Africa

France ditches masks but virus cases surge in Africa

Highly contagious coronavirus variants are fuelling a surge in infections in Africa, the World Health Organization warned on June 17, while in Europe more governments eased their pandemic restrictions.
ECONOMY Ziraat’s assets exceed $144 billion: CEO

Ziraat’s assets exceed $144 billion: CEO

The total assets of Turkish state-owned lender Ziraat’s have exceeded 1 trillion Turkish Liras ($114.3 billion), its CEO, Alpaslan Çakar, said during a parliamentary commission session on June 17.
SPORTS Turkey stunned by Wales 2-0 in EURO 2020

Turkey stunned by Wales 2-0 in EURO 2020

Turkey on June 16 suffered a 2-0 loss to Wales in the UEFA EURO 2020 Group A game two, risking their last 16 chances.