Rubio, IAEA chief discuss global nuclear safety, Iran, Ukraine

WASHINGTON

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed global nuclear safety with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Wednesday, including security at Ukrainian nuclear facilities and the agency’s monitoring activities in Iran, according to the State Department.

The meeting took place ahead of an IAEA Board of Governors meeting scheduled for Sept. 8-12 in Vienna, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said in a statement.

"Secretary Rubio reiterated to DG Grossi the United States’ commitment to supporting the IAEA in promoting the peaceful use of nuclear technology and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons," the statement added.

Grossi later wrote on the US social media company X’s platform that it was a “timely and important exchange” with Rubio in Washington on the IAEA’s work in Iran and Ukraine, noting “strong U.S.–IAEA cooperation as nuclear innovation advances” and expressing gratitude for US support to the agency’s “mission for peace.”