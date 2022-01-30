ROONEY ‘TURNS DOWN’ EVERTON

Wayne Rooney turned down the chance to interview for the manager’s position at former club Everton, saying he wasn’t ready to leave his current job at second-tier Derby.

Italy’s parties on Jan. 29 voted overwhelmingly for outgoing President Sergio Mattarella to remain for another term, averting the political chaos that a failure to elect his successor could have sparked in the eurozone’s third-largest economy.
Turkey’s Automobile Initiative Group (TOGG) has been picked as one of the best 20 brands showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas earlier this month.
Wayne Rooney turned down the chance to interview for the manager’s position at former club Everton, saying he wasn’t ready to leave his current job at second-tier Derby.