Rome’s Colosseum hosts landmark Troy exhibition

Rome’s Colosseum hosts landmark Troy exhibition

ROME
Rome’s Colosseum hosts landmark Troy exhibition

Rome’s iconic Colosseum is currently hosting “Troy and Rome: Myths, Legends and Stories of the Ancient Mediterranean,” a major exhibition showcasing over 200 ancient artifacts from Türkiye that highlight the shared cultural roots of the ancient Mediterranean.


The exhibition, organized through the cooperation between Turkish and Italian cultural institutions, features 221 artifacts selected from 19 museums across Türkiye, led by the Troy Museum in Çanakkale. It will remain open to visitors until Oct. 18 at one of the world’s most visited archaeological landmarks.


The opening ceremony was attended by Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy and Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli, alongside diplomats, cultural officials and local representatives from both countries.


Addressing guests, Ersoy described the exhibition as a continuation of centuries of dialogue between the two civilizations. He noted that the Colosseum, one of humanity’s most celebrated monuments, was once again hosting a significant example of Turkish-Italian cultural cooperation.


The exhibition examines the historical and mythological connections between Troy and Rome, presenting both legendary narratives and archaeological evidence through a comprehensive display. Ersoy emphasized that Troy occupies a foundational place not only in Roman memory but also in Europe’s wider cultural heritage, having inspired generations of artists, writers and historians.


“Today, the cultural cooperation between Türkiye and Italy is the contemporary continuation of a dialogue that has linked two Mediterranean peninsulas for centuries,” Ersoy said. “This exhibition is a powerful cultural encounter that invites visitors to reconsider the Mediterranean’s shared memory, narratives and civilizational heritage.”


The minister also highlighted growing cultural ties between the two countries, recalling the success of the “Göbeklitepe: The Enigma of a Sacred Place” exhibition, held at the Colosseum from October 2024 to April 2025 and attracted more than 6 million visitors.


Italian Culture Minister Giuli described the new exhibition as a landmark event for both Italian and international cultural life. Recalling a visit to Troy years ago, he spoke emotionally about bringing a small amount of soil from the archaeological site back to Rome, where he has preserved it alongside family photographs.


Giuli said the exhibition underscores the millennia-old bond between two of the Mediterranean’s most influential cultures. Referring to the legendary Trojan hero Aeneas, whose journey forms a cornerstone of Rome’s founding mythology, he said that the historical connection between Anatolia and Italy remains relevant today.


“Türkiye today is a global reference point thanks to its capacity to foster stability, dialogue and creativity and to share these with the world,” Giuli said.
Speaking to reporters, Ersoy noted that hosting exhibitions in globally recognized destinations such as Rome helps introduce millions of international visitors to Türkiye’s archaeological heritage while strengthening cultural exchange between nations.

Türkiye’s Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy addresses guests at the opening ceremony of the Troy exhibition at Rome’s Colosseum.

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