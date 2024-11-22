Romania set to hold presidential election

BUCHAREST

Romanians will vote in the first round of a presidential election on Nov. 24, with worries about the cost of living likely to earn radical right leader George Simion, who opposes military aid to Ukraine, a shot at victory.

At the campaign headquarters of his far-right nationalist party in Romania’s capital, Simion hailed Donald Trump’s reelection days before he runs in his own country’s presidential race. He also denied allegations that he is a Russian spy.

The 38-year-old candidate, who is banned from entering Moldova and Ukraine over security concerns, strongly denied “all the allegations regarding any kind of connections with the Russian intelligence officers.”

The presidential election has 13 candidates and is expected to go to a Dec. 8 runoff, potentially pitting Simion against Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who is backed by Romania’s largest party, the Social Democratic Party or PSD.

The European Union and NATO member country will also hold parliamentary elections Dec. 1 that will determine Romania’s next government and prime minister. The presidential role carries a five-year term and has significant decision-making powers in areas such as national security and foreign policy.

After Russia fully invaded Ukraine in 2022, Romania has played an increasingly prominent role in NATO, including opening a training hub for F-16 jet pilots from allied countries and other partners, including Ukraine.

Romania signs deal with US to buy F-35 jets

Meanwhile, Romania on Nov. 21 signed a deal with Washington to buy 32 F-35 jets.

With an estimated cost of $6.5 billion approved by Romania's parliament, it is the most expensive military purchase by the poor eastern European country, which has gained in strategic importance since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The F-35A combat aircraft, which are expected to begin arriving in the early 2030s, will "significantly strengthen" Romania's defense capabilities, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said at the signing ceremony.

"Unfortunately, the current geopolitical situation demonstrates the acute need for credible deterrent and defensive capabilities, both at the allied level and the national one," he said.