Romania president taps new PM to form gov’t

Romania president taps new PM to form gov’t

BUCAREST
Romania president taps new PM to form gov’t

Romanian President Nicusor Dan on Sunday tapped a new prime minister to form a government after the previous hopeful dropped out.

EU member Romania has faced political turmoil since Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan was ousted in a no-confidence motion in early May.

The Social Democratic Party, his former governing partner, decided to quit the ruling coalition and teamed up with the far right on the motion.

“Mr. Eugen Tomac withdrew his candidacy this morning, and under these circumstances, I am appointing Mr. Adrian Vestea as prime minister,” Dan said in a statement.

Vestea, 52, a leader of the Liberal party, has been tasked with forming a new pro-Western parliamentary majority after a technocratic solution proposed by EU deputy Tomac did not find the necessary support.

“Neither Mr. Tomac nor I have been playing at governing,” Dan said. “At this point, however, it is clear that a political solution is the appropriate one.”

Dan praised Vestea’s experience as a mayor, county council president and development minister in a previous government.

“I want a political government that will undertake real reforms and keep Romania on a pro-Western course,” Vestea said.

“I am taking on this responsibility at a time of political crisis,” he added, saying he will negotiate with “the pro-Western democratic political parties in the Romanian Parliament.”

Liberal party leader Bolojan said yesterday that he had not been informed in advance of the move and accused the president of “a hostile act and a clear attempt to split” the party.

 

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