Roman military structure unearthed in Hasankeyf

BATMAN

Archaeologists have uncovered the remains of a 1,600-year-old Roman military structure during excavations in southeastern Türkiye, shedding new light on the region's ancient history.

The discovery was made at Hasankeyf, one of humanity's oldest settlement sites, during an ongoing archaeological work led by Zekai Erdal, an art historian from Artuklu University in Mardin.

Excavations that began in 1984 have previously revealed cultural artifacts from various periods, including the ancient Mesopotamian civilization Assyrian, the Byzantine Empire, the Ottoman Empire and the Republican eras.

This year's finding is particularly significant as it confirms historical records mentioning a late Roman military structure in Hasankeyf, which had not been physically located until now.

Findings include a terracotta horse figurine from the Iron Age, a "healing bowl for dog bites and scorpion and snake stings" from the Artuqid period, a plaster human face relief reflecting the Central Asian Uyghur style from the same period, and colorful plaster fragments adorned with plant motifs from the 13th to 14th centuries (similar examples can be seen in the mihrabs of the Great Seljuk and Ilkhanid mosques in Iran).

Additionally, Muslim graves with coffins featuring handles and nails, dating from the Artuqid period to the Ottoman era, were discovered. At the castle, where last year a healing bowl inscribed with talismans, seals and verses, along with two archer's rings made of agate and bone, were unearthed, archaeological excavations continue this year by a specialized team.

During their meticulous work, the teams uncovered the remains of a 1,600-year-old military structure, believed to be from the reign of Roman Emperor Constantius II.

"Historical sources mentioned a late Roman military structure and fortress in Hasankeyf, but no trace had been found in previous research. This was information in the archives. We have unearthed the remains of a structure dating to the fourth century, believed to have been built during the reign of [Roman emperor] Constantine II,” he said.

He stated that the team identified the structure by comparing stone sizes and construction techniques with those of other large palaces and buildings from the same period, in consultation with experts in Roman architecture. Highlighting the main features of the structure's remains, Erdal said that it was built using the Isodomic wall technique, commonly seen during the Roman period, with very thin joints between the stones.

Constantine II, the son of the first Christian emperor, was an Eastern Roman Emperor who ruled in the fourth century, making the newly discovered structure approximately 1,600 years old.

Hasankeyf, which sits on the banks of the Tigris River, was declared a conservation area in 1981. It is also home to a Byzantine fortress and nearly 6,000 caves that surround the town, containing the remnants of both Christian and Muslim worshipers.