Roman-era tombs found around ancient Antandros

  • January 11 2022 00:06:20

BALIKESİR
Excavations carried out in the western province of Balıkesir’s Edremit district have unearthed Roman-era pithos, sarcophagus, tile and cremation tombs from the third, fourth and fifth centuries B.C.


The tombs were unearthed during a foundation excavation started for the construction of a summer house on a piece of land on Antandros Street in the Altınoluk neighborhood. The construction equipment operator reported the situation to the Edremit Municipality when he saw the old ruins.


After Aytekin Yılmaz, the director of the Balıkesir Museum, and a delegation of archaeologists examined the ruins, excavation works were initiated at the construction site by a team under the presidency of Ege University Archaeology Department lecturer and the head of Antandros ancient city excavation, Professor Gürcan Polat.


Polat stated that there are pithos, sarcophagi, tiles and cremation tombs from the third, fourth and fifth centuries B.C. in the area, adding: “We started the surface survey in this region in 2000. Works mostly continue in two different areas. One of them is a residential area and a necropolis. The necropolis is located to the west of the ancient settlement of Antandros and is located parallel to the sea. We have uncovered 549 tombs during the necropolis excavations so far. But the tombs unearthed at this construction site are important as they prove that the Antandros necropolis continues at least 150 meters further to the west. There are adult and child graves dating back to the third, fourth and fifth centuries B.C.”


Polat said that work will continue and that it is possible to unearth other graves.

