Rolling Stones album of new songs out next month

Rolling Stones album of new songs out next month

LONDON
Rolling Stones album of new songs out next month

The Rolling Stones will release their first album of new music in 18 years next month, lead singer Mick Jagger, fellow founding bandmate Keith Richards and bass guitarist Ronnie Wood announced on Sept. 6 in London.

The album, "Hackney Diamonds," is the first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2019, and the first containing original material since 2005's "A Bigger Bang."

"We didn't want to make just any record and put it out," Jagger, 80, told a launch event at the Hackney Empire theatre in east London, hosted by U.S. talk show host Jimmy Fallon and livestreamed on YouTube.

"I'm not saying we're big-headed about it but we're pleased with it and we hope you all like it," the octogenarian rocker said.

The Stones' 24th studio album, set for release on Oct. 20, has 12 tracks, with the single "Angry" the first to come out.

Wood, 76, confirmed during the launch that superstar Lady Gaga features on another, "Sweet Sound of Heaven," adding she "sings really sweet" on it.

Two of the tracks were recorded with Watts in 2019. The others feature Steve Jordan, whom Watts recommended to replace him.

"Ever since Charlie's gone it's different," said 79-year-old guitarist Keith Richards of recording the new album without one of the band's founders.

"He's number four, he's missing, he's up there. Of course he's missed incredibly."

"Hackney diamonds" is English slang for the shards of glass left scattered on the ground after smash-and-grab robberies, and refers to the historically working class east London neighborhood.

"It's like when you get your windscreen broken on a Saturday night in Hackney," Jagger joked.

Throngs of people crowded outside the event venue, including those without tickets who came out of curiosity and hoping to spot the band.

"I've been following the Stones since I was four years old and I'm from round here - it's my backyard," said musician and fan Rory McGlinchey. "It's crazy that they're here!"

Wearing a Rolling Stones t-shirt, he said the new release was "great news." "Can't wait," he told AFP.

Critics have already hailed the release as the band's best work in many decades.

Will Hodgkinson, rock and pop critic for Britain's The Times newspaper, said it is "unquestionably the best Stones album since 1978's 'Some Girls.'"

"Variously poignant, irreverent, anarchic and, in one gospel-tinged moment, quite spiritual, it touches on all the aspects we love about the band, glued together by the rambunctious energy they have made their own since the early Sixties," he wrote.

The Daily Telegraph's music reviewer Neil McCormick said "Angry" was "their best single in four decades."

The Stones also unveiled the single's typically rock'n'roll video.

It sees the band playing from Los Angeles' billboards as scantily-dressed, leather-clad "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney writhes to the soundtrack in the back of a convertible red Mercedes driving through the city.

Teaser

The Rolling Stones' last studio album was 2016's "Blue & Lonesome," which was made up of blues covers.

"We've been very lazy," said Jagger. "We've been on the road most of the time."

The band teased the release of the new album through a spoof advert in the local Hackney Gazette newspaper.

The cryptic ad, which also appeared in sister title the Islington Gazette, referenced several of the band's best-known songs including "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Gimme Shelter" and "Shattered."

The ad went on: "Opening our new store on Mare Street, September 2023. Our friendly team promises you satisfaction when you say gimme shelter we'll fix your shattered windows."

Clues that the ad was not for a bona fide east London glass repair business included a miniature version of the band's famed lips logo to dot the letter i.

The ad - in the same font as the "Some Girls" album - also says the firm was established in 1962, the same year the band was formed.

Last year the Stones traveled through Europe for their 60th anniversary tour which featured stops in cities including Madrid, Milan and Munich, and also a performance at British Summer Time (BST) festival in London.

Asked for the secret to their decades-spanning musical marriage, Jagger quipped: "not speaking too often." "How to say shut up politely," added Richards.

TÜRKIYE Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years
LATEST NEWS

  1. Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

    Crypto boss sentenced to over 11,000 years

  2. North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

    North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

  3. Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

    Hong Kong flooded by heaviest rainfall in 140 years

  4. Ex-Trump trade advisor Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

    Ex-Trump trade advisor Navarro guilty of contempt of Congress

  5. Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India

    Erdoğan to attend G-20 summit in India
Recommended
Freddie Mercurys memorabilia sells at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's memorabilia sells at lucrative auction
Two people arrested after digging hole at Great Wall

Two people arrested after digging hole at Great Wall

Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave

Roman swords discovered in Dead Sea cave
Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines

Hollywood readies for a season with stars on the sidelines
First trailer for ‘Super Models’ docuseries released

First trailer for ‘Super Models’ docuseries released
Istanbul Theater Festival announces program

Istanbul Theater Festival announces program
WORLD North Korea launches new tactical nuclear attack submarine

North Korea launches new 'tactical nuclear attack submarine'

North Korea has launched its first "tactical nuclear attack submarine" as part of its effort to strengthen its naval force, state media said Friday.

ECONOMY Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Turkish Airlines’ orders for A350-900 reach 40 aircraft

Türkiye’s national flag carrier, Turkish Airlines, has announced a new order for 10 additional A350-900 aircraft, taking its total for the type to 40, plane maker Airbus has announced.

SPORTS European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

European victory boosts interest in volleyball lessons

According to data from a prominent service providing platform, the Turkish Women's Volleyball Team's successes on the world stage has raised interest in volleyball nationally, particularly among young girls, and increased the demand for volleyball lessons by 180 percent.