Rock-carved settlement in Bolu designated as protected area

BOLU

The ancient rock carvings and settlement in the northwestern province of Bolu's Kıbrıscık district have been officially designated as a "First-Degree Archeological Site.”

The decision by the Ankara Regional Board for the Protection of Cultural Assets was made to ensure the preservation of these historically significant structures, which offer a unique insight into the region’s past.

The Bolu Museum Directorate submitted an application to the Culture and Tourism Ministry, requesting protection for the site located in the Avlatarla locality of Karadoğan village, Kıbrıscık.

Following a detailed examination and a report prepared by the ministry’s regional board, the site was registered as an “immovable cultural asset” and the decision was published in the Official Gazette.

The historical carvings are now under strict protection from potential damage and unauthorized alterations.

The rock-cut structures in Kıbrıscık are believed to date back to the Byzantine era, specifically between the seventh and eighth centuries A.D. They were likely used for protection and shelter by the Byzantine inhabitants of the region.

The area features rock-carved monasteries, burial chambers and monk rooms, indicating religious and cultural significance.

The historical rock settlement bears similarities to other rock-cut sites in the region, such as the rock houses of Solaklar, Muslar and Çeltikdere in the Seben district.