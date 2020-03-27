Road, bridge tolls yield $62.8 mln in Jan-Feb

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Turkey's revenue in tolls reached 375.8 million Turkish Liras (some $62.8 million) during January-February, according to official figures on March 27.

The July 15 Martyrs' Bridge and the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in Istanbul, connecting Europe and Asia over the Bosphorus, reaped 74.7 million Turkish liras ($12.5 million) in the first two months of this year, according to the General Directorate of Highways.

Highway tolls throughout Turkey yielded almost 301.1 million Turkish Liras ($50.3 million) from January to February.

The figure showed that almost 68.2 million vehicles went through the toll booths in the same period.

In February, some 32.8 million vehicles used Turkey’s bridges and highways, paying a total of nearly 186.2 million Turkish Liras (some $30 million).

Drivers in Turkey pay 10.50 Turkish liras ($1.8) for bridge tolls, with higher fees for vehicles with more than two axles.

Last year, nearly 343 million vehicles used bridges and roads in Turkey, paying a total of 1.4 billion liras (some $255 million).

