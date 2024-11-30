Rize’s tea masters to share Turkish brewing art in Japan

Rize’s tea masters to share Turkish brewing art in Japan

TRABZON
Rize’s tea masters to share Turkish brewing art in Japan

In a bid to showcase the rich tradition of Turkish tea, the Trade Ministry is bringing expert tea brewers from the Black Sea province of Rize to Japan from Dec. 11 to 13, where they will host classes and competitions, offering a taste of the country's finest tea craftsmanship to Japanese enthusiasts.

 

Carried out by the Eastern Black Sea Exporters' Association (DKİB) under the coordination of the ministry and as part of the "Turquality Promotion Project," the event aims to enhance the brand awareness of the art of Turkish tea brewing.

 

Şaban Turgut, the deputy chairman of the association, told state-run Anadolu Agency that they launched the project in a bid to promote Turkish tea in international markets.

 

Over the project's roughly four-year duration, they will host tea brewing and tasting events, along with online and social media marketing campaigns, shows, conferences and seminars, according to Turgut.

 

These initiatives will primarily focus on the potentially lucrative markets of Russia, China, Japan and the Turkic States, in addition to the countries of the European Union and the Middle East, Turgut noted.

 

Referring to Turkish tea as the "green gold" of the region, he emphasized that their objective is to boost exports by successfully promoting the top-drawer tea in these specific markets.

 

Turgut noted that they had also previously arranged events in collaboration with tea-producing firms in Japan, the first stop of the project.

 

"During our earlier inspection program in Japan, we saw a high level of interest in the Turkish tea. In light of this, we chose to launch the promotion initiative there,” he said.

 

Turgut highlighted that by vigorously pursuing promotional efforts tailored to the target nations, the project's upcoming initiatives aim to boost Türkiye's annual tea exports, currently at 5,300 tons, to 10,000 tons in its first phase.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() The spotlight of this year is female chefs

The spotlight of this year is female chefs
LATEST NEWS

  1. The spotlight of this year is female chefs

    The spotlight of this year is female chefs

  2. Fossilized digestive remains reveal new perspectives on dinosaur dominance on Earth

    Fossilized digestive remains reveal new perspectives on dinosaur dominance on Earth

  3. Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

    Turkish director’s film wins 2 awards at Tallinn festival

  4. Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

    Refik Anadol’s ‘Inner Portait’ exhibit opens in Istanbul

  5. Istanbul hosts Greek Cinema Days at Pera Museum

    Istanbul hosts Greek Cinema Days at Pera Museum
Recommended
Türkiye endorses panic buttons in taxis

Türkiye endorses panic buttons in taxis
Row over admissions despite negative scores

Row over admissions despite negative scores
Türkiye prioritizes stability and safety in Idlib: Foreign Ministry

Türkiye prioritizes stability and safety in Idlib: Foreign Ministry
Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gazas Cry to the World”

Director General of TRT Sobacı: “TRT is Bringing Gaza's Cry to the World”
Presidencys Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”

Presidency's Head of Communications Altun: “We Are Building Genuine Platforms for Dialogue on International Arenas”
Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds

Nine held in Ankara over misuse of animal aid funds
WORLD Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Trudeau meets Trump in Florida as tariff threats loom

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau traveled to Florida on Friday for a dinner with Donald Trump at the president-elect's Mar-a-Lago estate, as the incoming U.S. leader promised tariffs on Canadian imports.
ECONOMY Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Turkish economy expands by 2.1 percent in third quarter

Türkiye’s economy grew by 2.1 percent in the third quarter of 2024, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Nov. 29.

SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿