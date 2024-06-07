Rishi Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day ceremony early

Rishi Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day ceremony early

LONDON
Rishi Sunak apologizes for leaving D-Day ceremony early

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized on June 7 for leaving D-Day commemorations in France early to fly home for an election campaign television interview.

Sunak said that, “on reflection” the decision, which has drawn wide political condemnation, was a mistake.

Sunak was not alongside leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the major memorial event at Omaha Beach in Normandy on June 6. 

Earlier in the day, Sunak had attended a ceremony at the British memorial in Normandy alongside King Charles III and surviving World War II veterans. He also attended a commemoration in Portsmouth, England, the day before.

Sunak wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the 80th anniversary of the Allied invasion that helped free Europe from the Nazis “should be about those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. The last thing I want is for the commemorations to be overshadowed by politics.”

He added: “On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer — and I apologise.”

The prime minister, who is fighting to keep his job in Britain’s July 4 election, recorded an interview with broadcaster ITV on June 6 after returning from France.

A clip released by the broadcaster showed Sunak denying opposition allegations that he lied by making inaccurate statements about the opposition Labour Party’s tax plans.

Labour lawmaker Jonathan Ashworth said the decision to leave France early showed “dreadful judgment” by Sunak. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said it was “a total dereliction of duty.”

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

    Türkiye to convene D-8 countries for Gaza

  2. Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

    Erdoğan says new curriculum to boost Türkiye's global standing

  3. Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

    Top court's ruling won't affect presidential powers, says minister

  4. First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

    First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

  5. NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance

    NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance
Recommended
First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO
NATO chief says no immediate military threat against alliance

NATO chief says 'no immediate military threat' against alliance
Houthis detain aid workers, UN staff: Aid group, diplomatic source

Houthis detain aid workers, UN staff: Aid group, diplomatic source
Donalt Trump vows to reverse Biden border order

Donalt Trump vows to reverse Biden border order
Saudi Arabia says hajj pilgrimage to start June 14

Saudi Arabia says hajj pilgrimage to start June 14
Kremlin says France ready for direct role in Ukraine

Kremlin says France ready for 'direct' role in Ukraine
WORLD First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

First human case of H5N2 bird flu died from multiple factors: WHO

A man infected with H5N2 bird flu, the first confirmed human infection with the strain, died from multiple factors, the WHO said on Friday, adding that investigations were ongoing.
ECONOMY US ramps up oversight of major AI players

US ramps up oversight of major AI players

Top U.S. antitrust enforcers are moving forward with investigations into the roles played by Microsoft, OpenAI and Nvidia in the artificial intelligence boom, according to a report.

SPORTS Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Türkiye, Italy draw in Euro 2024 warmup game

Italy stuttered to a 0-0 draw at home to Türkiye in the first of two warmup matches before it begins the defense of its European Championship title next week.
﻿