Rise of Germany's far-right stokes concerns among Turks

Rise of Germany's far-right stokes concerns among Turks

COLOGNE
Rise of Germanys far-right stokes concerns among Turks

The unprecedented success of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the Sept. 1 elections in two German states has triggered concerns among some of the millions of Turks residing in the country, who fear a surge in xenophobia.

In the Thuringia state parliamentary elections, the AfD surged by 9.4 percentage points compared to the 2019 elections, securing a commanding lead with 32.8 percent of the vote. This historic victory marked the first time since 1945 that a far-right party has claimed the top spot in any German state.

Turkish residents of Cologne expressed their unease over the rising support for far-right parties in recent years, fearing that this trend may exacerbate the exclusion of foreigners in both social and public life.

Hayrettin Kurt, a resident of Cologne, remarked, "The fact that a far-right party can garner over 30 percent of the vote in Germany is certainly alarming. When we recall the Second World War, it is terrifying that a country with such a history could see a right-wing party gain such a significant share of the vote."

Kurt further warned that if the AfD were to ascend to power at the federal level, it would spell difficult times ahead for those of foreign descent.

Ali Nesanır, who runs a kiosk in Cologne, echoed these concerns, stating, "The sharp rise in their vote share is deeply troubling. My fear is that if this trend continues, the AfD will enter parliament and secure a majority.”

Ali Haydar Güneş, who was born in Germany and holds German citizenship, criticized the rhetoric of far-right politicians as fundamentally misguided.

"Their policies are completely wrong—they shouldn’t lump all foreigners together. The current trajectory is dire; they’re winning small states and setting their sights on larger cities. I wouldn’t be surprised if they take over the country within ten years. Things are not looking good at all," he concluded.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures
LATEST NEWS

  1. MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

    MP resigns from İYİ Party amid wave of departures

  2. Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: Education reforms aim for 'Century of Türkiye'

  3. Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

    Project to uncover hidden stories of Gallipoli campaign

  4. CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

    CHP convention kicks off with bylaw discussions

  5. Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow

    Turkish-made Hürjet aircraft performs at Egypt airshow
Recommended
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev
Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault

Israeli forces withdraw from West Bank city after 10-day assault
Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Fire in school in Kenya kills nearly 20 students

Frances new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet

France's new PM tackles first challenge of forming cabinet
June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor

June-August 2024 were hottest ever recorded: EU monitor
Trump taps Musk to save trillions in war on waste

Trump taps Musk to 'save trillions' in war on waste
Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

Zelensky meets top military leaders in Germany

WORLD Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80 pct of peace deal: Aliyev

Azerbaijani President İlham Aliyev announced that Baku and Yerevan have reached consensus on approximately 80 percent of the draft peace agreement in the ongoing negotiations.

ECONOMY EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

EU orders checks on Airbus A350 after Cathay engine fire

The European Union's aviation safety agency (EASA) has said it will require the inspection of at least some of the Airbus A350s in operation after an engine fire on a Cathay Pacific aircraft.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿