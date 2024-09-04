Rise of Germany's far-right stokes concerns among Turks

COLOGNE

The unprecedented success of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the Sept. 1 elections in two German states has triggered concerns among some of the millions of Turks residing in the country, who fear a surge in xenophobia.

In the Thuringia state parliamentary elections, the AfD surged by 9.4 percentage points compared to the 2019 elections, securing a commanding lead with 32.8 percent of the vote. This historic victory marked the first time since 1945 that a far-right party has claimed the top spot in any German state.

Turkish residents of Cologne expressed their unease over the rising support for far-right parties in recent years, fearing that this trend may exacerbate the exclusion of foreigners in both social and public life.

Hayrettin Kurt, a resident of Cologne, remarked, "The fact that a far-right party can garner over 30 percent of the vote in Germany is certainly alarming. When we recall the Second World War, it is terrifying that a country with such a history could see a right-wing party gain such a significant share of the vote."

Kurt further warned that if the AfD were to ascend to power at the federal level, it would spell difficult times ahead for those of foreign descent.

Ali Nesanır, who runs a kiosk in Cologne, echoed these concerns, stating, "The sharp rise in their vote share is deeply troubling. My fear is that if this trend continues, the AfD will enter parliament and secure a majority.”

Ali Haydar Güneş, who was born in Germany and holds German citizenship, criticized the rhetoric of far-right politicians as fundamentally misguided.

"Their policies are completely wrong—they shouldn’t lump all foreigners together. The current trajectory is dire; they’re winning small states and setting their sights on larger cities. I wouldn’t be surprised if they take over the country within ten years. Things are not looking good at all," he concluded.