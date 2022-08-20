Rise in infections behind new COVID-19 variants: Expert

  • August 20 2022 07:00:00

EDİRNE - Demirören News Agency
The increase in the number of COVID-19 cases fuels the virus’ mutation, an expert has said, urging people to wear face masks to limit the spread of the virus.

“The rise in infections also accelerates the emergence of new mutations,” said Faruk Yorulmaz, a professor from Trakya University.

Pointing to the increase seen in the Health Ministry’s weekly coronavirus statistics, Yorulmaz said the disease remains important as the new variant can also affect vaccinated individuals, although to a lesser extent.

“We shouldn’t let the low lethality of the new variant mislead us,” Yorulmaz said, warning people to wear face masks and take other necessary precautions.

Yorulmaz drew attention to the importance of the use of face masks in schools. “School administrations should ensure that students play games and spend time without removing their face masks and infecting each other under the supervision of their teachers when they go out to the garden.”

The expert also pointed out that one of the most important precautions in protection against the virus is vaccines. “Studies to date and experience with COVID-19 so far have shown that most vaccines are quite safe, and mRNA vaccines, in particular, are highly protective.”

