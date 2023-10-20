Retrieved artifacts to adorn shelves of Anatolian Civilizations Museum

ANKARA

Thirty-seven pieces of historical artifacts returned by Switzerland will be exhibited at the Anatolian Civilizations Museum in Ankara after the completion of conservation and restoration works.

The artifacts, mostly bronze objects from the Early Bronze Age, Urartian and Roman periods and the oldest of which dates back to 3,000 years ago, have been delivered to the Anatolian Civilizations Museum in the capital Ankara.

Burcu Özdemir, the director of the International Anti-Smuggling Branch, said that the agreement between the two countries paved the way for the return of works of Anatolian origin.

“We got information about these works last summer. The ministry experts meticulously examined these works and reported that they were of Anatolian origin. A comprehensive file and a request for the return of these works were submitted to the Swiss authorities, and they were received at a ceremony held at the Bern Embassy on Oct. 11,” she said.

Stating that the 37 works consist mainly of bronze pieces from the Urartian era, Özdemir said: “The Urartian was a very advanced civilization in metalworking. We also see its examples here. There are horse harnesses, bull heads appliqued to Urartian cauldrons, daily-use vessels and furniture parts."

"In the same artifact group, there is also an idol dating back to 3,000 years ago. It is described as a combination of 'Beyce Sultan' and 'Kusura' type idols. It is a type specific to Western Anatolia and Central Western Anatolia. In addition, a silver vase fragment and a deer figure from the Roman period of Anatolia are also included in this group of artworks. All of them are very important and valuable works for us,” she added.

Stressing that 12,076 historical artifacts have been returned to Türkiye from abroad since 2002 and some 3,000 this year alone, Özdemir said: “We have bilateral agreements on the return of works with 12 countries, including Switzerland and the United States. We continue efforts to increase the number of bilateral agreements.”