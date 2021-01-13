Retail sales volume soared in November

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Retail sales volume with constant prices in the Turkish economy jumped 11.9 percent year-on-year in November, according to official figures.

During the month, the highest annual hike was seen in non-food – except automotive fuel – sales, which surged 13.8 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

Food, drink, and tobacco sales and automotive fuel sales followed with rises of 11.4 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

Among non-food items, the volume of electronic goods and furniture sales rose 17.2 percent, and computers, books, and telecommunication equipment sales climbed 12 percent.

The categories of medical goods and cosmetics sales and textile, clothing, and footwear sales followed with rises of 9.6 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, sales by mail order and the internet climbed 69.8 percent year-on-year in November, with shoppers opting to shop from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Retail turnover on rise in November

TÜİK also said calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 26.1 percent in November on a yearly basis.

"In the same month, food, drink, and tobacco sales increased by 28.3 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 32.2 percent, automotive fuel sales increased by 5.7 percent," it added.