Retail sales volume soared in November

  • January 13 2021 11:24:00

Retail sales volume soared in November

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Retail sales volume soared in November

Retail sales volume with constant prices in the Turkish economy jumped 11.9 percent year-on-year in November, according to official figures.

During the month, the highest annual hike was seen in non-food – except automotive fuel – sales, which surged 13.8 percent, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

Food, drink, and tobacco sales and automotive fuel sales followed with rises of 11.4 percent and 7.5 percent, respectively.

Among non-food items, the volume of electronic goods and furniture sales rose 17.2 percent, and computers, books, and telecommunication equipment sales climbed 12 percent.

The categories of medical goods and cosmetics sales and textile, clothing, and footwear sales followed with rises of 9.6 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, sales by mail order and the internet climbed 69.8 percent year-on-year in November, with shoppers opting to shop from home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Retail turnover on rise in November

TÜİK also said calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 26.1 percent in November on a yearly basis.

"In the same month, food, drink, and tobacco sales increased by 28.3 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 32.2 percent, automotive fuel sales increased by 5.7 percent," it added.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

    Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

  2. Turkey to finalize tests on Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

    Turkey to finalize tests on Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

  3. Some 310 buildings in Cappadocia pulled down in two years

    Some 310 buildings in Cappadocia pulled down in two years

  4. Top Turkish diplomat, US commerce secretary discuss relations

    Top Turkish diplomat, US commerce secretary discuss relations

  5. CHP leader to launch counter lawsuit against president

    CHP leader to launch counter lawsuit against president
Recommended
Households spend $500 on communication in 2020

Households spend $500 on communication in 2020
Total turnover in Turkish economy jumps 38.9% in November

Total turnover in Turkish economy jumps 38.9% in November
Turkeys industrial output up in November

Turkey's industrial output up in November
Six held in defense sector corruption probe

Six held in defense sector corruption probe
Turkish watchdog opens WhatsApp probe over new rules

Turkish watchdog opens WhatsApp probe over new rules
Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for intl flights

Turkish Airlines offers 40% discount for int'l flights

WORLD Chinese province of 37 mln declares emergency to control virus

Chinese province of 37 mln declares 'emergency' to control virus

A Chinese province of more than 37 million declared an "emergency state" on Jan. 13 to snuff out a handful of COVID-19 cases, as the country moved decisively to contain infections.
ECONOMY Households spend $500 on communication in 2020

Households spend $500 on communication in 2020

A family of four with a fixed-line broadband internet connection and each household member having a mobile phone on average spent 3,736 Turkish Liras (around $500) on communication in 2020.
SPORTS Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray qualify for quarterfinals in Turkish Cup

Galatasaray advanced to the Ziraat Turkish Cup quarterfinals late on Jan. 12, eliminating Yeni Malatyaspor 7-6 on penalties.