Retail sales volume rises 12.3 pct y-o-y in July

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s retail sales volume with constant prices picked up 12.3 percent year-on-year in July, according to official figures released on Sept. 13.

In the month, non-food sales (except automotive fuel) were up 18.2 percent, while automotive fuel and food-drinks-tobacco sales increased 8.1 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) revealed.

All non-food indices, including textile, clothing, and footwear, were up 37.3 percent annually, computers, books, and telecommunications equipment rose 7.3 percent, electronic goods and furniture jumped 1.1 percent, and medical goods and cosmetics surged 16.9 percent.

Sales by mail order and the internet also climbed 46.1 percent year-on-year in July.

Meanwhile, the retail sales volume was up 0.7 percent on a monthly basis, TÜİK said.

Retail turnover soars in July

According to the latest data, retail turnover with current prices increased by 32.7 percent in the month compared with the same month last year.

"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 24.9 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales rose by 37.9 percent, automotive fuel sales up by 31.4 percent," TÜİK said.