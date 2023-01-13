Retail sales grow more than 12 percent

ANKARA

The retail sales volume index rose by 12.1 percent in November 2022 from a year ago, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) have shown.

Food, beverages and tobacco product sales increased by 5.7 percent on an annual basis, while non-food retail sales exhibited a yearly rise of 17.7 percent.

Automotive fuel sales were up 4 percent.

Electronic goods and furniture sales rose by 9 percent and computer, books and telecommunications equipment sales climbed 34 percent in November 2022 compared with the same month of 2021.

Orders via mail and online shopping volume increased by 29 percent year-on-year but the increase on a monthly basis was milder at 1 percent.

The headline retail sales volume index advanced 1.5 percent in November from October.

Separate data from TÜİK showed that the combined turnover in the construction, industry, trade and services sectors leaped 99.7 percent in November last year from the same month of 2021.

In industry, the increase was 92 percent, while the construction sector turnover grew 97 percent. The increases in the trade and services industries were 98 percent and 127 percent, respectively, TÜİK said.