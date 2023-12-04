Retail prices in Istanbul up 3.8 percent in November

Retail prices in Istanbul up 3.8 percent in November

ISTANBUL
Retail prices in Istanbul up 3.8 percent in November

The monthly increase in retail prices in Istanbul quickened from 3.69 percent in October to 3.79 percent in November, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) has said. 

The annual inflation accelerated from 72.7 percent to 73.9 percent. Retail prices in the country’s largest city have risen 68.9 percent compared with the end of 2022. 

Food prices rose 2.5 percent last month, slowing from the 3.9 percent month-on-month increase in October. The annual food inflation in the city was 79.2 percent. 

Housing costs jumped 7.2 percent last month after increasing 1.9 percent in the previous month, bringing the year-on-year increase to 48.3 percent.

Clothing prices, which soared 16 percent in October, fell 4.7 percent, the numbers from İTO showed.

Transportation costs declined 0.25 percent, which followed the 2.1 percent decline two months ago. 

The monthly increase in wholesale prices in Istanbul eased from 3.53 percent in October to 2.94 percent in November. The year-on-year increase accelerated from 64 percent to 65 percent. 

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will release the nationwide inflation data for November on Dec. 4. 

A recent market participants survey conducted by the Central Bank showed that the monthly consumer price inflation is expected to come in at 4 percent in November. 

The annual inflation slowed from 61.5 percent in September to 61.36 percent in October, with consumer prices rising 3.43 percent in the month. 

The underlying trend of inflation has started to decline, and the inflation will decrease in the second half of 2024 after reaching its peak, Central Bank Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan said last week. 

“Leading indicators for November show that inflation continues to fall,” she said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() The environment: another victim of Russias invasion

The environment: another victim of Russia's invasion
LATEST NEWS

  1. The environment: another victim of Russia's invasion

    The environment: another victim of Russia's invasion

  2. 11 climbers dead, 22 missing after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

    11 climbers dead, 22 missing after volcanic eruption in Indonesia

  3. Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off southern Philippines

    Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off southern Philippines

  4. Israel expands its offensive, intensifies strikes in Gaza

    Israel expands its offensive, intensifies strikes in Gaza

  5. Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months

    Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months
Recommended
Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months

Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months
Thai Airways starts Bangkok-Istanbul flights

Thai Airways starts Bangkok-Istanbul flights
Cultural expenditure soars 88 percent last year

Cultural expenditure soars 88 percent last year
US Commerce chief warns against China threat

US Commerce chief warns against China 'threat'
British train drivers set to continue pay strike

British train drivers set to continue pay strike
Chevron to develop natural gas field off Cyprus

Chevron to develop natural gas field off Cyprus
WORLD The environment: another victim of Russias invasion

The environment: another victim of Russia's invasion

Ravaged forests, flooded towns and dead dolphins: after nearly two years of war in Ukraine, experts say environmental damage is becoming an "enormous" tragedy that will affect generations to come.
ECONOMY Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months

Türkiye’s exports reach $233 bln in 11 months

Türkiye’s export revenues amounted to $232.9 billion in the January-November period, rising 0.7 percent from a year ago, the data from the Trade Ministry have shown.

SPORTS Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

Chess federation, İşbank kick off centennial cup

In a celebration of the centennial anniversary of the Turkish Republic, the Turkish Chess Federation, in collaboration with private lender İşbank, has inaugurated a chess cup featuring a stellar lineup of 12 prominent chess athletes.