Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.6 percent in May

Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.6 percent in May

ISTANBUL
Retail prices in Istanbul rise 3.6 percent in May

Retail prices in Istanbul increased by 3.59 percent month-on-month in May, slowing from 4.5 percent in April, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) have shown.

The annual increase in retail prices in the country’s largest city accelerated from 78.8 percent in April to 70.33 percent last month, while prices have risen 25.4 percent since the end of 2023.

Food prices were up 2.35 percent, which brought the annual increase to 81.58 percent. The cost of eating out rose by 5.5 percent month-on-month and 102 percent year-on-year.

The monthly and annual increases in clothing prices were 6.8 percent and 96 percent, respectively, while culture and entertainment prices showed 7.7 percent monthly and 86.6 percent increases.

Transportation costs declined 0.45 percent compared with April for an annualized increase of 91.4 percent.

Housing costs were up 7.1 percent in May compared with April, bringing the year-on-year rise to 74.7 percent.

The Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) will unveil the nationwide inflation data for May on June 3.

Consumer prices are expected to increase by 3 percent in the month, according to a survey by the Central Bank.

The annual inflation rate quickened from 68.5 percent in March to 69.8 percent in April as consumer prices rose 3.2 percent in the month, according to TÜİK.

The Central Bank is confident that disinflation will be established in the second half of 2024.

The decisiveness regarding tight monetary stance will bring down the underlying trend of monthly inflation through moderation in domestic demand, real appreciation in the Turkish Lira, and improvement in inflation expectations, the bank said.

ITO,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons
LATEST NEWS

  1. Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

    Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

  2. Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

    Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

  3. Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

    Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

  4. Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

    Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

  5. Another historic US trial, this time of Biden's son Hunter

    Another historic US trial, this time of Biden's son Hunter
Recommended
Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April
Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter

Turkish startup ecosystem sees fewer deals in first quarter
Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday

Greek islands in high demand for upcoming Eid holiday
Oil producers extend supply cuts amid slack prices

Oil producers extend supply cuts amid slack prices
ECB set to start cutting interest rates at this week’s meeting

ECB set to start cutting interest rates at this week’s meeting
AMD unveils new AI chips to challenge Nvidia

AMD unveils new AI chips to challenge Nvidia
Airlines eye new frontier of AI ahead of global summit

Airlines eye 'new frontier' of AI ahead of global summit
WORLD Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul to fully suspend inter-Korean military deal over balloons

Seoul partially suspended the agreement last year after the North put a spy satellite into orbit, but the NSC said it would tell the cabinet "to suspend the entire effect of the 'September 19 Military Agreement' until mutual trust between the two Koreas is restored."

ECONOMY Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Used car market shrinks 15 percent in January-April

Second-hand vehicles sales declined by 15 percent in the first four months of 2024 compared to the same period of last year.
SPORTS ‘Special One’ takes over Fenerbahçe post

‘Special One’ takes over Fenerbahçe post

Former Real Madrid boss Jose Mourinho is to be unveiled as the new coach of Turkish Süper Lig side Fenerbahçe on June 2 night.
﻿