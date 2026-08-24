Restored birth house of Türkiye’s third president opens

Restored birth house of Türkiye’s third president opens

BURSA
Restored birth house of Türkiye’s third president opens

(AA photo)

Türkiye’s third president, Celal Bayar, was commemorated on the 40th anniversary of his passing with the public opening of his restored historic house in the northwestern province of Bursa on Aug. 22.

Launched in June by the National Palaces Presidency, the full-scale restoration overhauled the building’s original woodwork, doors, and shutters. Crews updated the lighting to reflect historical designs, installed period-accurate textiles, including new curtains, cushions and carpets, and carefully refurbished the exhibited artifacts.

Bayar, born in Bursa’s Umurbey neighborhood on May 16, 1883, served as the country’s president from 1950 to 1960. He died on Aug. 22, 1986, and was buried in Umurbey following a state ceremony in Ankara. Authorities estimate the house dates back to the 19th century based on its building materials.

The registered historical property owned by the Celal Bayar Foundation stands as a space carrying the memory of the Republic’s history. Yapı ve Kredi Bankası restored the building from a derelict state in the 1950s, preceding a roof repair in the early 1990s and an Interior Ministry renovation in 2022.

Bayar established an adjacent museum, library and cinema in 1967. The museum features state gifts, medals, city keys and items from factory openings alongside presents from banking institutions he helped establish. The library houses 25,000 books, including 15,000 belonging to the late president and 10,000 to his family.

Demolished in 2021 over earthquake safety concerns, the museum and library are being rebuilt to meet modern museology standards. Construction is currently 65 percent complete, after which the Interior Ministry will hand the facility over to the presidency.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

    Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

  2. Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

    Germany's Merz addresses critics with climate action pledge

  3. Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

    Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

  4. US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

    US military plane flies to Moscow: Flightradar24

  5. Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN

    Israel threats over kite-flying ‘outrageous’: UN
Recommended
Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’

Erdoğan says anti-terror project will ‘open door to new era’
Cypriot leader to hold 1st meeting after Guterres visit

Cypriot leader to hold 1st meeting after Guterres visit
Turkish Cyprus slams efforts to block int’l events

Turkish Cyprus slams efforts to block int’l events
Zelensky thanks Erdoğan, highlights Türkiye’s mediation

Zelensky thanks Erdoğan, highlights Türkiye’s mediation
Probe widens into financial network of Islamic group

Probe widens into financial network of Islamic group
Türkiye moves to curb misleading property, car listings on social media

Türkiye moves to curb misleading property, car listings on social media
Istanbul court hands prison terms to 6 mayors in corruption case

Istanbul court hands prison terms to 6 mayors in corruption case
WORLD Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of zero tolerance

Trump says Strait of Hormuz cleared of mines, warns Iran of 'zero tolerance'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that all mines have been successfully removed or detonated in the international waters of the Strait of Hormuz.
ECONOMY Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

Damascus trade fair expected to foster Türkiye-Syria joint investments

The 63rd Damascus International Fair kicks off on Aug. 26 in the Syrian capital, offering key joint investment and local production opportunities for Türkiye and Syria, according to the Turkish trade minister.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe one match away from Champions League

Fenerbahçe one match away from Champions League

Fenerbahçe stands on the precipice of ending a long Champions League exile on Aug. 26, needing a victory against Olympique Lyonnais to return to Europe’s elite competition in what club officials regard as a pivotal season.
﻿