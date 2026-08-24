Board overseeing PKK disarmament to hold first meeting

Board overseeing PKK disarmament to hold first meeting

ANKARA
Board overseeing PKK disarmament to hold first meeting

 

A board established to monitor implementation of the legal framework for the PKK’s disarmament and dissolution is set to hold its first meeting on Aug. 24 under the chairmanship of Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz.

The meeting will focus on the body’s working procedures and the formation of subcommittees based on the needs of the disarmament and dissolution process. Matters requiring coordination among state institutions may also be discussed.

The board was created under the Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration, published in the Official Gazette on Aug. 18 as part of the government’s “terror-free Türkiye” initiative.

Alongside Yılmaz, it comprises the ministers of justice, foreign affairs, interior and defense, the presidential secretary-general, the head of the National Intelligence Organization and the secretary-general of the National Security Council.

Under the law, security institutions are responsible for determining whether the PKK and affiliated groups have ended their de facto existence and surrendered all weapons and ammunition under their control. The finding must then be confirmed by a National Security Council decision published in the Official Gazette.

The board will monitor and assess implementation of the law.

Following the council’s decision, it may periodically review whether the organization has been fully dismantled, drawing on observation reports, and request further judicial, administrative or legislative measures.

It will also review decisions to defer investigations, prosecutions and sentence enforcement.

Once the legal conditions are met, the board may ask the relevant courts to lift restrictions on rights arising from such proceedings or convictions.

anti terror,

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