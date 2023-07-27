Restoration tenders completed for 60 quake-hit historical buildings

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

The Culture and Tourism Ministry has concluded tenders for the repair and restoration of 60 historical buildings that suffered damage during the devastating twin earthquakes centered in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş.

Following the destructive tremors, authorities initiated efforts to preserve the cultural heritage of the affected region by restoring the damaged structures to their original form.

The responsibility for the restoration lies with two major entities: The General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums and the General Directorate of Foundations. The latter's head, Sinan Aksu, announced that the tender process for 60 restoration projects has been finalized and that contracts have been awarded.

The works with completed tenders will now be thoroughly evaluated by scientific committees to ensure accurate and meticulous restoration.

Among the first buildings set to undergo restoration are the Abdülkadir Ağa Mosque, the Fatih Pasha Mosque and Tomb, the Arasta Mosque, the Ulu Mosque, the Fatikli Mosque and the Greek Catholic Church, he informed.

Funding has been allocated for the repair works of 21 buildings, comprising eight service buildings, six museums and seven castles that fall under the jurisdiction of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums, headed by Birol İnceciköz.

Providing insights into the ongoing tender process for an additional five structures, including four museums and one castle, İnceciköz emphasized that buildings classified as slightly damaged, moderately damaged, heavily damaged and demolished will be carefully reinforced, repaired or reconstructed based on assessments conducted by regional committees.

These measures are undertaken in line with the recommendations and opinions of the scientific advisory board, ensuring the integrity and authenticity of the historical sites are preserved, İnceciköz added.