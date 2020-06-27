Restoration in historical mosque raises eyebrows

ECE ÇELİK - ISTANBUL

The whitewashing of some artworks and the removal of boards with rear examples of calligraphy inside the Nasrullah Kadi Mosque, which was built in 1506 in the northern province of Kastamonu, as a result of a restoration has raised eyebrows.



As the restoration of the mosque was completed in 2016, photos recently shared on social media showing the old and new versions of the mosque triggered a public debate.



Comments such as “whitewashed, not restored” and the “murder of history” were made regarding the restoration on social media.



Many of the ornaments and calligraphic writings made by the famous calligrapher Ahmet Şevket Efendi also allegedly disappeared after the restoration.



“I could not believe my eyes and hold my tears when I entered, after this restoration, the mosque, which I have been inspired by and researched since my childhood,” said Mustafa Bektaşoğlu, a Turkish Islamic arts expert, stressing that the mosque does not deserve such a restoration.



The old and new forms of the mosque were examined, that there were original works done in the 1750s and these works were revealed in the restoration, according to Sinan Genim, the architect of the restoration.



Noting that the works “without historical value” in the following periods did not take place in this restoration, he stated that he found the criticism unfair.



The samples of hand-carved decorations from different periods were identified in the mosque and that such a project was prepared with the consultations of experts, said Burhan Ersoy, the director of the organization Foundations.