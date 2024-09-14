Restaurant committed to simplicity

EBRU ERKE

Although prices in Bodrum soared this summer, securing a seat at Orkide Balık (Orkide Fish Restaurant) was nearly impossible. It’s no surprise, given their successful blend of family-run charm with top-notch cuisine and service. Their excellence was even recognized by Michelin last year. Today, let’s uncover the secrets behind Orkide Balık’s success.

“I was born into the world of fish. We aim to introduce new flavors while preserving the essence of Orkide from 20 years ago, striving to keep things natural. We never lose that fresh sea aroma,” Ahmet explains as I try to grasp the secret behind their enduring popularity. It’s important to note that they’re not just popular — they’re genuinely well-liked, having maintained their reputation for years. They’ve become a classic in Bodrum. It’s my top fish restaurant in Bodrum and among my top three in the country. This week, I want to share the story of Orkide’s success and Ahmet’s vision.

Ahmet’s family hails from Gölköy, with his parents and even his grandparents all originating from there. Originally, Türkbükü and Gölköy were distinct areas, but they eventually merged. Orkide began as a family tea garden in 1987, maintaining this role for many years. They also grew their own vegetables and citrus fruits, which provided an additional source of income. Eventually, they began making appetizers using their home-grown produce, and the strong demand for these dishes led them into the restaurant business. Adding salads and appetizers made from garden tomatoes and a few fish, Orkide became the charming and cozy fish restaurant of Gölköy. In 1998, they expanded by opening a small hotel with 18 rooms.

In 2003, after Ahmet completed his military service, he started considering how to advance the family legacy in a reliable way. He decided to transform the beach and pier in front of their property into a fish restaurant. With his friendships among local fishermen and a deep understanding of seafood, he took the bold step of expanding the business. One of his key strategies was his commitment to continuous self-improvement. For instance, he spent one winter training at the Academy of Culinary Arts and another winter in Brighton, England, where he studied English for several months.

The standout feature of Orkide is that even on your first visit, you feel like a long-time regular rather than a newcomer. This sets them apart from many other venues, thanks to their genuine warmth and hospitality. Besides excellent food, they also offer outstanding service, which reflects their Bodrum roots. Another advantage is their reasonable pricing, especially important this summer when many businesses were charging exorbitant rates. Despite hosting 400-450 guests nearly every day, Orkide avoids the “quick profit” mentality often seen in Istanbul, carefully balancing cost and value to maintain their customer-friendly pricing.

This year, their job has been further enhanced by being featured on Michelin’s Bodrum recommendation list. Ahmet notes that this recognition has had a significant impact, leading to a surge in international reservations. They have seen an increase in bookings from foreign guests, particularly at popular spots like Mandarin, Maça Kızı, and Loft. Some even reached out months in advance to secure reservations for their upcoming trip to Türkiye.

Let’s talk about the food. One of the strongest aspects of Orkide’s cuisine is its commitment to simplicity. The appetizer counter — and everything else — avoids heavy sauces and elaborate techniques, focusing instead on letting the natural flavors shine. For instance, take their “dirty squid.” Ahmet shares that as a child, he and his friends would go squid fishing and cook some of their catch on a grill with a picnic tube when they got hungry. They would grill the squid uncleaned, right out of the sea, and its flavor was enhanced by the ink and the fluid between the flesh and skin. He continues to serve this childhood favorite at the restaurant under the name “dirty squid” to preserve that nostalgic taste.

Another nostalgic dish is his mother’s crispy okra. Fresh okra is sliced in half, thoroughly washed in soda water, seasoned, coated in flour, and then fried in plenty of oil. They serve the okra on a bed of strained yogurt, topped with tomato sauce, and garnished with roasted walnuts. Don’t miss the blessed thistle with yogurt, scorpionfish, and red mullet, which is nearly the reason I visit Orkide. For this dish, they layer chopped lettuce in a shallow frying pan, place filleted red mullets on top, add capers, lemon slices, garlic, salt, black pepper, celery leaves, a bit of water and olive oil, then cook it very slowly for 15 minutes. It’s a delightful fish dish perfect for dipping your bread. Orkide is truly one of Bodrum’s premier local spots, and I’m thrilled that such places exist.