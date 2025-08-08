Researchers track lynxes with satellite collars in eastern city

Researchers track lynxes with satellite collars in eastern city

KARS
Researchers track lynxes with satellite collars in eastern city

Researchers have fitted total of 25 lynxes, known as the “ghost of the forest,” with satellite collars as part of an ongoing effort to monitor their movements and support conservation efforts in northeastern Anatolia.

KuzeyDoğa Association, a wildlife conservation organization, has been conducting scientific research on wildlife in the eastern city of Kars’ Sarıkamış district since 2013.

Emrah Çoban, the association’s science coordinator, explained that this is the longest-running lynx monitoring program in Türkiye.

Data collected over nearly 12 years shows that lynxes rarely leave the deep forest areas and avoid contact with humans, Çoban explained.

“Lynxes are very quiet and mostly active at night, which is why they are often called the ‘ghosts of the forest,’” he said.

During winter, especially in their breeding season, they sometimes move beyond the forest edges to find mates but return to Sarıkamış’s protected forests to raise their young.

The rugged terrain, dense forests and valleys of Sarıkamış provide vital habitat for the lynxes, according to Çoban.

Çoban also highlighted that camera traps have captured lynxes with two to three cubs, confirming successful reproduction in the region.

He noted that the team has shared identified lynx breeding sites with the forestry officials to improve conservation measures in these areas.

Two lynx species exist in this area: The Caucasian lynx and the Eurasian lynx.

The Sarıkamış lynxes are smaller than other Eurasian lynxes in Türkiye, likely due to a diet mainly composed of hares and small rodents, since roe deer, a common prey elsewhere, are scarce here.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

    Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

  2. SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

    SpaceX to take Italian experiments to Mars

  3. Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

    Göbeklitepe to reveal renewed face by September

  4. Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

    Couples capture romance in sunset photo shoots on Istanbul’s Golden Horn

  5. Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'

    Lucasfilm, Disney settle with Gina Carano following firing from 'The Mandalorian'
Recommended
Story behind Türkiye’s recovery of looted Marcus Aurelius statue

Story behind Türkiye’s recovery of looted Marcus Aurelius statue
Mining operations to proceed without court orders

Mining operations to proceed without court orders
Turkish FM meets Egypts Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties

Turkish FM meets Egypt's Sisi to discuss Gaza crisis, boost bilateral ties
Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations

Wildfires in Çanakkale largely contained after nightlong battles, evacuations
Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia

Türkiye welcomes progress toward lasting peace between Azerbaijan, Armenia
Court orders ban on Altaylıs YouTube channel

Court orders ban on Altaylı's YouTube channel
Erdoğan: Türkiye emerging as sought-after peace broker

Erdoğan: Türkiye emerging as sought-after peace broker
WORLD Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks

 The Syrian government on Saturday strongly condemned a recent conference organized by the terrorist group the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), calling it a “serious blow” to the ongoing negotiations and a “clear violation” of the March 10 agreement.
ECONOMY Türkiyes economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's economy on track to surpass $1.4 trillion by year-end, says trade minister

Türkiye's national income increased from $238 billion in 2002 to $1.32 trillion last year, the Turkish trade minister said on Friday, adding: “We will hopefully exceed $1.4 trillion by the end of this year."
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿