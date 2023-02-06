Rescue teams search for survivors in earthquake-hit area

ISTANBUL

A total of 2,786 search and rescue teams are on the disaster sites and the number is increasing every moment, Türkiye's Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Feb. 6, following a powerful earthquake in the country's south.

Interior Ministry Süleyman Soylu also noted that the country issued a level-4 alarm, which includes a call for international aid.

“Following a discussion with the Foreign Ministry, international assistance was called for the search and rescue through the ERCC (Emergency Response Coordination Centre),” AFAD stated/

“Assistance offers were received from many countries, especially the Netherlands, Azerbaijan and the U.K.,” it added.

In order to support the search and rescue efforts in the quake area, 400 rescue and medical personnel from various units in the southern province of Antalya were dispatched to the scene.

The health personnel assigned from the Defense Ministry and the Health Ministry departed from Ankara to the region with two military ambulance planes.

Along with the search and rescue teams from several districts of Istanbul, a group of soldiers from the Tuzla Gendarmerie Command went to the region to assist in the efforts.

Besides rescue teams, blankets, food, and psychological support teams from several provinces of the country were also sent to the region.

Türkiye lies in one of the world’s most active earthquake zones. The 7.4 magnitude Düzce earthquake in 1999 was one of the worst in the history of Türkiye in decades.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also offered condolences in telegrams to the leaders of Syria and Türkiye and expressed readiness to help.