Report reveals 6 major faults behind Manisa mayor’s deadly electric shock

Report reveals 6 major faults behind Manisa mayor’s deadly electric shock

ANKARA
Report reveals 6 major faults behind Manisa mayor’s deadly electric shock

An expert report has identified six major faults in an electrocution incident that killed Manisa Mayor Ferdi Zeyrek, Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç announced on June 11.

The 48-year-old mayor was electrocuted on June 6 while inspecting an issue with the electrical installation of the swimming pool at his home in the western province.

Despite receiving intensive care for three days, he succumbed to his injuries on June 9.

Twelve individuals so far have testified to authorities as part of the ongoing investigation, with two people detained, Tunç said on a X post.

The technical report, prepared by recently appointed electrical engineers, revealed a series of grave oversights.

It found that the pump motor of the pool was malfunctioning and a residual current device, which is legally required to be installed at the building’s main entrance, was entirely missing, the report said as quoted by the minister.

Corrosion caused extensive rusting on all metal components and the residual current device located in the pool’s energy room was also severely corroded and inoperative.

Water and moisture were detected in the cables and connection points, while the distance between the pool and the energy room was found to be in violation of international safety standards, the report said.

An earlier report leaked to the press indicated that Zeyrek may have been exposed to electric current for three to five minutes. It also noted the presence of a leakage current of 67 watts in the machine room.

The passing of the mayor from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has sent to shockwaves and sorrow both within his party and across the country.

“I have lost a friend, half of my mind and half of my heart. There is a fire inside me I do not know how to extinguish,” CHP leader Özgür Özel said following the death of Zeyrek, who had been serving as mayor in Özel’s hometown.

Thousands attended Zeyrek’s funeral on June 10, as messages of condolence poured in from across the political spectrum.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russias military economy showing signs of fatigue

Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue

    Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue

  2. Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO

    Meta makes major investment in Scale AI, takes in CEO

  3. Germany's annual inflation stable in May at 2.1 percent

    Germany's annual inflation stable in May at 2.1 percent

  4. Oil price surges, stocks tumble on Middle East fears

    Oil price surges, stocks tumble on Middle East fears

  5. Türkiye condemns Israel’s air strikes on Iran, urges global action

    Türkiye condemns Israel’s air strikes on Iran, urges global action
Recommended
Türkiye condemns Israel’s air strikes on Iran, urges global action

Türkiye condemns Israel’s air strikes on Iran, urges global action
No legitimacy for Israels attack on Iran: AKP spokesman

'No legitimacy for Israel's attack' on Iran: AKP spokesman
Nearly 80,000 students benefit libraries by Türk Telekom, Turkish Red Crescent

Nearly 80,000 students benefit libraries by Türk Telekom, Turkish Red Crescent
Ministry moves to remove illegal structures at Sapanca Lake shore

Ministry moves to remove illegal structures at Sapanca Lake shore
Few yet resolute, graduates of top high school choose Türkiye

Few yet resolute, graduates of top high school choose Türkiye
Edirne’s ‘scent tunnel’ offers journey through fragrant blooms

Edirne’s ‘scent tunnel’ offers journey through fragrant blooms
Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold 11-day military exercise in Nakhchivan

Türkiye, Azerbaijan to hold 11-day military exercise in Nakhchivan
WORLD UN General Assembly calls for Gaza ceasefire, pressure on Israel

UN General Assembly calls for Gaza ceasefire, pressure on Israel

The U.N. General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and urging nations to take "all measures necessary" to place pressure on Israel.
ECONOMY Russias military economy showing signs of fatigue

Russia's military economy showing signs of fatigue

After three years of doom-defying growth, Russia's heavily militarized economy is slowing, facing a widening budget deficit and weak oil prices, all under the threat of more Western sanctions.
SPORTS Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Galatasaray completes signing of Leroy Sane on free transfer

Turkish Süper Lig champion Galatasaray has completed the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane on free transfer.
﻿