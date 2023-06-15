Replica of snake statue placed at Galatasaray High School

Replica of snake statue placed at Galatasaray High School

ISTANBUL
Replica of snake statue placed at Galatasaray High School

A new snake sculpture has been installed in place of the historical statue at the front gate of Galatasaray High School that disappeared about three months ago.

In April, the disappearance of one of the historical snake statues on the columns in the front gate of Galatasaray High School on the İstiklal Avenue sparked controversy.

A replica was made to replace the missing statute, while the snake statue, which was made using marble material, and prepared by taking the original as a model, was secured in its place with metal pins, rope and adhesive chemical.

It took 45 minutes to mount the work, which weighs 110 kilograms, on the column. The whereabouts of the original statue, estimated to be around 150 years old, remain unknown.

The statue was ceremoniously placed during the Traditional Rice Day event on June 11, which brought together Galatasaray High School alumni, with the participation of Fidel Berber, the head of the Galatasaray Association, and other prominent figures in the community.

“We will continue to protect the material and moral assets of our Galatasaray High School, which is our most valuable asset, with the responsibility given to us by our charter,” Berber expressed during the ceremony

Previously, Şerif Yaşar, the president of the Art History Association, said, “It was a very precious statue. Of course, we did research and I talked to the security guards of Galatasaray High School, and they said they couldn’t find out what was going on there because the security camera has a blind spot.”

türkiye,

ECONOMY Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar
LATEST NEWS

  1. Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

    Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

  2. Sahara salt diggers struggle to maintain trade

    Sahara salt diggers struggle to maintain trade

  3. US consumer price increases slow

    US consumer price increases slow

  4. Students embark on field trip to Akkuyu Nuclear Plant

    Students embark on field trip to Akkuyu Nuclear Plant

  5. New Grammy categories include Africa-specific music

    New Grammy categories include Africa-specific music
Recommended
Fatal landslide claims one life in Afyonkarahisar

Fatal landslide claims one life in Afyonkarahisar
Students embark on field trip to Akkuyu Nuclear Plant

Students embark on field trip to Akkuyu Nuclear Plant
Istanbul hospitals face an alarming rise in measles cases

Istanbul hospitals face an alarming rise in measles cases
Van cats give boost to local tourism

Van cats give boost to local tourism
41 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria

41 PKK terrorists ‘neutralized’ in N Syria
Nearly 300,000 cruise tourists visit country in 2023

Nearly 300,000 cruise tourists visit country in 2023
WORLD Migrant boat death toll rises to 78: Greece

Migrant boat death toll rises to 78: Greece

At least 78 people have died and dozens are feared missing off the coast of southern Greece after a fishing boat carrying migrants capsized and sank, authorities said Wednesday.

ECONOMY Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

Heavy rainfall forces changes in grain harvest calendar

Heavy rains in some regions in recent weeks have upset farmers’ calendars. While some regions are expected to experience yield losses due to excessive rainfall, others are expected to experience yield increases.

SPORTS Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kipyegon, Girma star in night of world records in Paris

Kenyan Faith Kipyegon has made it two world records in a week after delivering a masterclass in the women's 5,000m at the Paris Diamond League meeting while Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma has smashed the 19-year-old record in the men's 3,000m steeplechase.