Replica of snake statue placed at Galatasaray High School

ISTANBUL

A new snake sculpture has been installed in place of the historical statue at the front gate of Galatasaray High School that disappeared about three months ago.

In April, the disappearance of one of the historical snake statues on the columns in the front gate of Galatasaray High School on the İstiklal Avenue sparked controversy.

A replica was made to replace the missing statute, while the snake statue, which was made using marble material, and prepared by taking the original as a model, was secured in its place with metal pins, rope and adhesive chemical.

It took 45 minutes to mount the work, which weighs 110 kilograms, on the column. The whereabouts of the original statue, estimated to be around 150 years old, remain unknown.

The statue was ceremoniously placed during the Traditional Rice Day event on June 11, which brought together Galatasaray High School alumni, with the participation of Fidel Berber, the head of the Galatasaray Association, and other prominent figures in the community.

“We will continue to protect the material and moral assets of our Galatasaray High School, which is our most valuable asset, with the responsibility given to us by our charter,” Berber expressed during the ceremony

Previously, Şerif Yaşar, the president of the Art History Association, said, “It was a very precious statue. Of course, we did research and I talked to the security guards of Galatasaray High School, and they said they couldn’t find out what was going on there because the security camera has a blind spot.”