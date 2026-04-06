Renowned author, academic Küçük passes away at 87

ANKARA

Yalçın Küçük, a prominent researcher, author and academic known for his role in Türkiye’s leftist sphere, passed away in Ankara at the age of 87, local media reported yesterday.

Küçük, who was receiving treatment for ongoing health issues, died on April 6 around midday in the capital.

No official announcement has yet been made regarding his funeral arrangements.

Born on July 1, 1938, in the southern province of Hatay, Küçük completed his secondary education at Kabataş High School before graduating top of his class from Ankara University’s Faculty of Political Science in 1960.

During his student years, he actively participated in leftist organizations. He was involved in student movements during the May 27, 1960 period and later served at the State Planning Organization.

In 1966, he began his academic career as a faculty member at the Middle East Technical University. Alongside his academic work, he contributed writings aligned with socialist thought to publications. During the 1970s, he led the economics desk at Cumhuriyet newspaper and was active in circles around the Workers’ Party of Türkiye.

Following the military interventions of March 12, 1971, and Sept. 12, 1980, Küçük was removed from his positions and faced multiple arrests and trials.

Küçük was also detained in connection with the Ergenekon investigations in 2009 and 2011, receiving a prison sentence in 2013. He was released in 2014 after completing his pretrial detention period.

Known for his critical and unconventional style, Küçük was one of the most influential figures in Türkiye’s intellectual life and spent seven years of his life in prison.