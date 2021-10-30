Renovations offer new view of ancient West Bank mosaic

  • October 30 2021 07:00:00

Renovations offer new view of ancient West Bank mosaic

JERICHO-The Associated Press
Renovations offer new view of ancient West Bank mosaic

Tourists are being offered a new glimpse at one of the largest ancient mosaics in the Middle East after renovations undertaken by the Palestinian Authority were unveiled this week.

The 930-square-meter (10,000-square foot) stone mosaic, with intricate geometric patterns, is part of what’s known as Hisham’s Palace. It was built during the reign of the Umayyads, the first hereditary Muslim dynasty, which ruled from Damascus. The palace was the winter resort of Caliph Hisham ibn Abd al-Malik, who ruled from A.D. 724 to 743.

It is situated near the desert oasis city of Jericho, one of the world’s oldest, in what is now the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Israel, which controls access to the territory, plans to welcome tourists from Nov. 1 as it lifts COVID-19 restrictions. The Palestinians hope the new project will attract both local and foreign travelers.

The $18 million project, which included the construction of a large dome to protect the mosaic from the elements, was partly funded by the Japanese government. Tourists can now view the mosaic from a new walkway suspended above it.

The project was originally supposed to be completed in 2018 but was delayed, in part because of the challenge of anchoring the dome without disturbing the archaeological remains.

Abdel Raheem Zahran, a local tourist who came with his children on Oct. 28, said he had been to the site seven years earlier, but it was “not as developed.”

"The dome that they made is great, you don’t have the sun beating down on you, “ he said.


Palestine,

WORLD Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments

Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments
MOST POPULAR

  1. 11 Syrians to be deported for 'provocation'

    11 Syrians to be deported for 'provocation'

  2. Nation marks 98th anniversary of Republic Day

    Nation marks 98th anniversary of Republic Day

  3. 'UK firms see Turkey as alternative production base to SE Asia'

    'UK firms see Turkey as alternative production base to SE Asia'

  4. Turkey's UN envoy responds to Chinese allegations at Syria session

    Turkey's UN envoy responds to Chinese allegations at Syria session

  5. Statuary heads of Aphrodite, Dionysus unearthed in ancient Aizanoi

    Statuary heads of Aphrodite, Dionysus unearthed in ancient Aizanoi
Recommended
26th Boston Turkish Festival kicks off

26th Boston Turkish Festival kicks off
Seals of female administrator found in ancient city

Seals of female administrator found in ancient city
Cave church draws visitors for faith tourism

Cave church draws visitors for faith tourism
Painting of Hürrem Sultan sells for $173,000 at London auction

Painting of Hürrem Sultan sells for $173,000 at London auction
Anamorphosis Atatürk on display at Rahmi Koç Museum

'Anamorphosis Atatürk' on display at Rahmi Koç Museum
Largest floor mosaic in Central Anatolia found in Kayseri

Largest floor mosaic in Central Anatolia found in Kayseri
WORLD Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments

Saudi recalls envoy to Lebanon over Yemen comments

Saudi Arabia said on Oct. 29 it was recalling its ambassador to Lebanon and giving Beirut’s envoy 48 hours to leave Riyadh, after "insulting" remarks made by a Lebanese minister on the Yemen war.
ECONOMY Some 400,000 people visit Turkeys first indigenous car

Some 400,000 people visit Turkey's first indigenous car

Some 400,000 people have visited the nation’s first indigenous car named “Devrim,” which means “Revolution” in English, since March 2018 in a museum in the northwestern province of Eskişehir, where it is on display.

SPORTS Troubled Fenerbahçe faces tough Konya test

Troubled Fenerbahçe faces tough Konya test

Fenerbahçe has been grabbed by troubles early in the season and will play a crucial game on Oct. 30 when it visits Konyaspor in the Turkish Süper Lig.