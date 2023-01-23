Renner suffered ‘30 plus broken bones’

Renner suffered ‘30 plus broken bones’

LOS ANGELES
Renner suffered ‘30 plus broken bones’

Actor Jeremy Renner, perhaps best known as Hawkeye in the Marvel Universe films, said on Jan. 21 he broke more than 30 bones when he was run over by his own snow plow at his Nevada home on New Year’s Day.

The “Avengers” star spent more than two weeks in the hospital after the giant 6-ton vehicle rolled onto him as he was clearing a driveway.

“These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens,” the 52-year-old two-time Oscar nominee wrote on Instagram, thanking fans for their messages of support.

He posted a photo of himself lying on a medical bed, hands clenched at the chest, while a man is holding up his leg, bent at the knee.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” Renner wrote. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.”

Renner sustained the injuries while attempting to climb into the snow plow to stop it. He was evacuated by helicopter and later posted a selfie from his hospital bed, showing heavy bruising on his face.

Renner has been nominated for two Oscars for his roles in “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” He also stars in the Paramount+ series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

 

injury,

WORLD Dems: Biden should be embarrassed by classified docs case

Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

    Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

  2. Next New Zealand PM slams 'abhorrent' treatment of Ardern

    Next New Zealand PM slams 'abhorrent' treatment of Ardern

  3. I will make formal call for elections on March 10: Erdoğan

    I will make formal call for elections on March 10: Erdoğan

  4. California shooter kills 10 at dance club; motive unclear

    California shooter kills 10 at dance club; motive unclear

  5. Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks: Minister

    Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks: Minister
Recommended
Brooke Shields examines her life, fame in doc ‘Pretty Baby’

Brooke Shields examines her life, fame in doc ‘Pretty Baby’
Rescued wild animals safe in Antalya

Rescued wild animals safe in Antalya
Second man on the Moon marries on 93rd birthday

Second man on the Moon marries on 93rd birthday
‘Pokemon Go’ creator returns to ‘real world’

‘Pokemon Go’ creator returns to ‘real world’
Star visibility eroding rapidly as night sky gets brighter: Study

Star visibility eroding rapidly as night sky gets brighter: Study
12-million-year-old whale fossil skull found in Maryland

12-million-year-old whale fossil skull found in Maryland
WORLD Dems: Biden should be embarrassed by classified docs case

Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

Senior Democrats, dismayed by a steady stream of startling disclosures, expressed criticism Sunday of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president and disappointment that the White House has not been more forthcoming with the public.
ECONOMY Iran’s Raisi pledges to tackle inflation

Iran’s Raisi pledges to tackle inflation

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi yesterday set the tackling of galloping inflation and currency devaluation as priorities for the 2023-2024 budget presented to parliament.

SPORTS Vine wins Tour Down Under

Vine wins Tour Down Under

Australia’s Jay Vine claimed his first World Tour victory in the Tour Down Under yesterday, with Britain’s Simon Yates winning a thrilling uphill battle to take the race’s final stage.