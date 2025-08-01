Renewable energy capacity hits record high in June

ANKARA
Renewable energy capacity hits record high in June

Türkiye’s renewable energy sector saw significant growth in June, with both installed capacity and electricity generation from renewables reaching their highest levels to date, the Energy Ministry has announced.

By the end of June, the country’s total installed electricity capacity had reached 119,632 megawatts, with 60.9 percent — equivalent to 72,826 megawatts — coming from renewable sources.

These figures highlight Türkiye’s accelerating shift toward sustainable energy and its growing commitment to reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Hydropower accounted for 32,291 megawatts, solar power reached 22,937 megawatts, wind power stood at 13,465 megawatts, biomass contributed 2,399 megawatts and geothermal energy totaled 1,734 megawatts.

Solar and wind energy achieved their highest shares in the country’s energy mix to date, with solar representing 19.2 percent and wind 11.3 percent of total capacity.

Electricity generation from renewables also peaked in June.

Solar power generation reached 4.6 billion kilowatt-hours, making up 16.1 percent of monthly production — the highest ever recorded.

Combined wind and solar generation totaled 8.4 billion kilowatt-hours, accounting for 29.6 percent of the month’s output.

Türkiye produced a total of 28.38 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity in June.

Of this, 18.4 billion kilowatt-hours came from domestic sources, and 14.9 billion kilowatt-hours were generated from renewables, representing 52.5 percent of total production.

Meanwhile, Türkiye's energy import bill increased by 0.8 percent to $4.59 billion in June, compared to the same month last year, according to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on July 31.

Energy accounted for 16 percent of the overall import figures in Türkiye in June.

Crude oil imports saw a 2.8 percent increase to 2.92 million tons in the month.

