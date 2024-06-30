Removal from ‘gray list’ expected to boost foreign investments

Removal from ‘gray list’ expected to boost foreign investments

ISTANBUL
Removal from ‘gray list’ expected to boost foreign investments

The Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) decision to remove Türkiye from its “gray list” is likely to give a boost to inflow of foreign investments into the country, according to experts and analysts.

On June 28, FATF announced that it dropped Türkiye from the “gray list” of countries that require special scrutiny.

Türkiye has made "significant progress" in improving its regime of anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism and is "no longer subject to the FATF’s increased monitoring process,” FATF said in a statement.

“This result will further enhance confidence in our financial system and support our efforts to achieve the objectives of our program,” The Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The international watchdog organization dedicated to combating money laundering downgraded Türkiye to the "gray list" in 2021.

“This development is expected to boost Türkiye's reputation internationally, potentially boosting foreign investment and relationships with European and U.S. institutions.” said Mohamed Daoud, Industry Practice Lead at Moody’s.

According to local analysts, FATF’s decision is likely to result in increased inflow of both FDIs and portfolio investments.

“It [the removal from the list] was expected but somehow there were still uncertainties,” said Çağlar Toros a strategist at İnfo Yatırım.

Türkiye is a much more developed county compared with the other nations on the gray list, but some foreign funds refrained from investing in Türkiye because it was on the list, Toros added.

“After FATF’s decision, foreign capital inflows should be expected to increase,” he said.

Cemal Demirtaş at Ata Yatırım agreed that the removal from the gray list is an important development which may give a boost to foreign direct and portfolio investments.

“This issue [the gray list] had been on the market’s agenda since the start of the year. FATF’s decision is a welcome move in terms of foreign fund inflows and its positive impact on the Turkish economy in the long run,” Demirtaş said.

The removal from the gray list will alleviate the additional burden on companies which engage in foreign trade, lessen scrutiny and eventually help increase exports, commented Seyit Ardıç, the president of the Ankara Chamber of Industry (ASO).

In April, Türkiye lured $1.3 billion worth of FDI, with inflows amounting to $2.75 billion in the first four months of the year. Portfolio investments recorded a net inflow of $5.78 billion in January-April.

Last year, FDI inflows amounted to $10.6 billion, down from the previous year’s $13.7 billion. Türkiye saw record FDI inflows in 2007 at $22 billion. Since 2002, total FDI inflows to Türkiye have surpassed $266 billion.

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder
LATEST NEWS

  1. First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

    First hearing held in case of ex-nationalist leader murder

  2. Eight arrested in school vice principal's murder in Kocaeli

    Eight arrested in school vice principal's murder in Kocaeli

  3. Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events

    Türkiye celebrates Cabotage Day with nationwide events

  4. Erdoğan condemns xenophobia after alleged child abuse

    Erdoğan condemns xenophobia after alleged child abuse

  5. Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

    Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims
Recommended
Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul
Foreign reserves no longer a concern: Finance minister

Foreign reserves no longer a concern: Finance minister
Contraction in manufacturing activity continues in June

Contraction in manufacturing activity continues in June
Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris

Olympic Games has cut summer traffic to Paris
Vote-ready UK waits to scoop up Brexit boost

Vote-ready UK waits to scoop up Brexit boost
Boeing to buy subcontractor Spirit for $4.7 billion

Boeing to buy subcontractor Spirit for $4.7 billion
Business confidence up among big Japan manufacturers

Business confidence up among big Japan manufacturers
WORLD Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Bolivian president orchestrated a ‘self-coup,’ Morales claims

Former President Evo Morales on June 30 accused his political ally-turned-rival President Luis Arce of deceiving Bolivians by staging a “self-coup” last week to earn political points among the electorate, marking a sharp downturn in an already fraught relationship.
ECONOMY Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Monthly, annual inflation slow in Istanbul

Retail prices in Istanbul increased by 3.42 percent in June after rising 3.6 percent in the previous month, data from the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (İTO) has shown.
SPORTS Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Türkiye faces Austrian challenge at Euros

Advancing to the last 16 following an eventful climax to its group-stage campaign, Türkiye takes on Euro 2024 dark horse Austria in Leipzig on July 2 evening.
﻿