Remembering Barış Manço: Turkey’s music legend

  • February 01 2020 14:24:00

Remembering Barış Manço: Turkey’s music legend

ANKARA
Remembering Barış Manço: Turkey’s music legend

Turkey commemorated Barış Manço, one of the most prominent figures in Turkey who had a great cultural influence, on Jan. 31, 21 years after his passing.

Suffering a heart attack, Manço, one of Turkey’s most beloved figures, died on Jan. 31, 1999 at the age of 56. His death came just before the release of his album “Mançoloji” which marked his 40 years of experience in music.

Millions of people gathered together in Istanbul for his funeral.

With his long hair, silver jewellery and authentic stage costumes, he was best known as a great musician, but he was also a television programmer, a traveler, and the cultural ambassador of Turkey.

Remembering Barış Manço: Turkey’s music legendBeside his wonderful career, Manço was fond of Victorian furniture and an important collector of Japanese and Chinese porcelain, 19th-century Orientalist paintings and Art Deco and Art Nouveau glassware.

 

Early life

Manço was born on Jan. 2, 1943 in Istanbul during the Second World War. His parents named him “Barış” (“Peace” in English) to celebrate the end of the war. Rumor has is that he is the first person in Turkey to be named after peace.

Manço received his early education at Galatasaray High School in Istanbul and graduated from the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Belgium in 1969, where he studied graphic and textile design.

In 1978, he married Lale Çağlar and had two children, Doğukan Hazar and Batıkan Zorbey.

Career

His interest in music began during high school where he formed a band named 'Kafadarlar', meaning 'Buddies'.

The father of Turkish rock recorded his first single in the early 60s with his next band, Harmoniler, (The Harmonies), which is one of the first examples of the Anatolian rock genre combining a Turkish folk song with rock instruments.

He recorded his first hit single, “Dağlar Dağlar” (“Mountains, Mountains” in English) in 1970, which sold more than 700,000 copies.

Manço modernized folk poets with diverse themes in lyrics by combining ethnic folk-rock themes.

He later formed the legendary Kurtalan Ekspres in 1972, the band led until his death. His first and only live album was released after he toured with Kurtalan Ekspres in Japan in 1996.

Remembering Barış Manço: Turkey’s music legendA singer, composer, television host and actor, the influential artist wrote over 200 songs and traveled to almost 150 countries as part of his television show. Many of his songs have been translated into English, Japanese, French, Italian, Greek, Persian, and Arabic.

In the 90s, he became more popular across the world, as 20,000 fans attended his live concert in Japan, where Turkish and Japanese flags were waved in harmony.

His television show was broadcasted from 1988 until his death, making it the longest-running Turkish television show in the 1990s.

The first part of his show was aimed at young people, and a generation of Turks grew up with his children's songs, like “Arkadaşım Eşek” (''My Friend the Donkey” in English). The second part, on the other hand, included travel documentaries.

From the equator to the Arctic, he narrated the lives of foreign societies to Turkey.

When asked where he was from, he would say "from the world.”

His major albums are: Baris Mancho (1976), Nick the Chopper (1976), Sakla Samanı Gelir Zamanı (1977), Yeni Bir Gün (1979), 20. Sanat Yılı Disco Manço (1980), Sözüm Meclisten Dışarı with Kurtalan Ekspres (1981), Estağfurullah (1983), Ne Haddimize (1983), 24 Ayar Manço (1985), Değmesin Yağlı Boya (1986), Sahibinden İhtiyaçtan (1988), Darısı Başınıza (1989), Mega Manço (1992) and Müsadenizle Çocuklar (1995).

Remembering Barış Manço: Turkey’s music legend

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

    Istanbul’s emotion map revealed

  2. Residents at high risk due to low rents in run-down Istanbul neighborhood

    Residents at high risk due to low rents in run-down Istanbul neighborhood

  3. Turkey may intervene in Idlib if attacks continue: Erdoğan

    Turkey may intervene in Idlib if attacks continue: Erdoğan

  4. Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

    Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

  5. Brexit: Turkey lost a good friend in the EU

    Brexit: Turkey lost a good friend in the EU
Recommended
Abramovic retrospective opening new horizons

Abramovic retrospective opening 'new horizons'
Ludovico Einaudi to take Istanbulites on a seven-part music maze

Ludovico Einaudi to take Istanbulites on a seven-part music maze
Exhibition shows snapshots of modernist architecture

Exhibition shows snapshots of modernist architecture
Ara Güler exhibition opens in Rome

Ara Güler exhibition opens in Rome
Berlinale unveils 2020 line-up amid diversity debate

Berlinale unveils 2020 line-up amid diversity debate
Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer

Unpublished photos of modern Turkey founder Atatürk revealed from drawer
WORLD Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel, US

Abbas threatens to cut security ties with Israel, US

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas threatened to cut security ties with both Israel and the U.S. on Feb. 1, in a lengthy speech delivered at an Arab League meeting in Egypt's capital that denounced a White House plan for ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
ECONOMY China orders 200 mln masks from Turkey

China orders 200 mln masks from Turkey

China has put in orders for a total of 200 million protective face masks from Turkish medical firms over the past 10 days, as the country wrestles an outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
SPORTS Dominic Thiem books spot in Australian Open final

Dominic Thiem books spot in Australian Open final

Austria's Dominic Thiem beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 3-1 on Jan. 31 to earn his spot in the 2020 Australian Open men's final.