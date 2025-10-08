Remaining stranded hikers rescued near Everest

Remaining stranded hikers rescued near Everest

TIBET
Remaining stranded hikers rescued near Everest

Nearly 1,000 hikers and support personnel have returned to safety after heavy snowfall stranded them over the weekend on the Tibetan Plateau near Mount Everest, Chinese state media reported.

Tourism in the vast, high-altitude area in China's western edge has increased in recent years, and outdoor enthusiasts flocked to its famous trekking spots for this year's eight-day national holiday that concluded yesterday.

But an intense blizzard over the weekend buried camps and complicated travel, sparking a large-scale rescue operation involving firefighters, horses, yaks and drones.

In total, "580 hikers and more than 300 personnel, including local guides and yak herders, have arrived safely" in a nearby township, state news agency Xinhua reported on Oct. 7 evening.

"Local staff are organizing their return journeys in an orderly manner," the report said, adding that "about a dozen" additional hikers had been brought by rescue teams to a meeting point with supplies.

Their return to safety brings an end to rescue efforts in the mountainous Chinese region, though the unexpected extreme conditions have wrought further damage in nearby areas.

In the mountains of neighboring Qinghai province, one hiker died from hypothermia and altitude sickness, state media reported on Oct. 6.

rescued,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

    Turkish military ready to take part in any Gaza mission: defense ministry

  2. Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

    Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

  3. France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

    France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis

  4. Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

    Hungary's Laszlo Krasznahorkai wins Nobel literature prize

  5. Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series

    Victoria Beckham reveals struggle to reinvent herself in Netflix series
Recommended
Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas
Frances Macron to name PM to end political crisis

France's Macron to name PM to end political crisis
7.4 magnitude quake strikes off southern Philippines

7.4 magnitude quake strikes off southern Philippines
Nobel Peace Prize to be announced as Trump pines for it

Nobel Peace Prize to be announced as Trump pines for it
Massive attack cuts power in Ukrainian capital

'Massive attack' cuts power in Ukrainian capital
Israel government approves Gaza hostage release deal

Israel government approves Gaza hostage release deal
Trump hosts roundtable accusing sick media of backing Antifa

Trump hosts roundtable accusing 'sick' media of backing Antifa
WORLD Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

Gaza civil defense says Israeli forces pulling back from several areas

Gaza's civil defense agency said Friday that Israeli forces have begun pulling back from parts of the territory, particularly in Gaza City and Khan Younis.
ECONOMY Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

Silver price hits decades high as gold rush eases

The price of silver hit a multi-decade high on Thursday as investors kept flocking to safe havens amid geopolitical and economic uncertainty, while gold eased off a record run.

SPORTS Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray edges Liverpool 1-0 in Champions League clash

Galatasaray secured a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in a thrilling UEFA Champions League fixture Tuesday.
﻿