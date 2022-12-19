Relatives detained as 6-year girl dies of ‘squalidity’

Relatives detained as 6-year girl dies of ‘squalidity’

ESKİŞEHİR
Relatives detained as 6-year girl dies of ‘squalidity’

The aunt of a 6-year-old who allegedly died due to squalidity and ill-treatment in the central Anatolian province of Eskişehir has been arrested on charges of “tormenting the child,” while her grandmother has been detained after an arrest warrant was issued for “torturing.”

Nur Elif Tiftik and her brothers, identified only by the initials Y.T. (8), and M.T. (12), lived with their grandmother Cihangül K., uncle Sezer T. and aunt Deniz T. as their parents are in prison.

Spending her days on a rug on the roof of the house, Nur Elif also allegedly starved for a long time.

She became ill due to malnutrition and the ill-treatment by her aunt and grandmother. After suffering three days on the roof of the house, she was taken to the hospital after her relatives reported the situation to the medical teams. However, she couldn’t be saved.

“As the exact cause of death could not be determined in the first findings, a detailed autopsy report is awaited from the Forensic Medicine Institute,” Eskişehir Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said in a written statement.

Police started a study on the incident as traces of beating were found on the little girl’s body, local media claimed.

Disappearing from the hospital after learning that the little girl had died, Cihangül K. was taken into custody after an arrest warrant was issued for allegedly torturing three children.

The police carried out an operation in the house and took the aunt and the uncle into custody. Deniz T. was arrested for “tormenting the child” and Sezer T. for “armed threat,” which was carried out during the fight within the family.

The other children, Y.T. and M.T., were found at the same address in poor health. Taken from the house, the two were handed over to the Family and Social Services Ministry’s provincial directorate upon an immediate protection order.

“Health checks continue for the developmental problems of children who are victims of neglect and abuse due to malnutrition and living in unsuitable conditions,” the ministry said in a statement. “The legal process is closely followed by our ministry.”

Türkiye, dead,

WORLD Dozens Thai sailors missing after vessel sinks: Navy

Dozens Thai sailors missing after vessel sinks: Navy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
Erdoğan attends FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony

Erdoğan attends FIFA World Cup 2022 Closing Ceremony
Young man earns money as nomad

Young man earns money as nomad
Ministry introduces new measures against water pollution

Ministry introduces new measures against water pollution
Ministry to increase drug production amid shortage

Ministry to increase drug production amid shortage
Turkish student killed in armed attack in Paris

Turkish student killed in armed attack in Paris
Fugitive suspect in Turkish academic’s murder brought to country

Fugitive suspect in Turkish academic’s murder brought to country
WORLD Dozens Thai sailors missing after vessel sinks: Navy

Dozens Thai sailors missing after vessel sinks: Navy

At least 31 Thai Navy sailors were missing on Monday after their vessel sank off the southeastern coast of Thailand, a naval spokesperson said.

ECONOMY EU, Azerbaijan launch Black Sea electricity link

EU, Azerbaijan launch Black Sea electricity link

Azerbaijan agreed Saturday to supply the European Union with electricity via a subsea cable, inking a deal in Bucharest as the bloc diversifies energy supply away from Russia following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

SPORTS ‘Break Point,’ Netflix’s ‘Drive’ for tennis, debuts Jan. 13

‘Break Point,’ Netflix’s ‘Drive’ for tennis, debuts Jan. 13

A Netflix docuseries about Professional tennis called “Break Point,” think of it as that sport’s answer to the popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” will debut on Jan. 13, three