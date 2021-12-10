Relatively warm weather concerns experts

  • December 10 2021 07:00:00

Relatively warm weather concerns experts

ISTANBUL
Relatively warm weather concerns experts

A relatively warm spell that has been pervading Istanbul and Turkey’s western coasts for months, despite the fact that it’s the middle of winter, concerns experts.

According to the models of climate researchers and experts, there is an average temperature increase of 2 degrees Celsius in Turkey until 2035, which indicates that a serious drought threat is at hand.

Orhan Şen, a meteorologist from Istanbul Technical University, stressed that the heatwave in the Mediterranean has moved to the north, and the western part of the country has still not been affected by the cold airwave that should hail from the Balkans by this time.

“Temperatures are often 4 to 5 degrees above the average,” he said.

Levent Kurnaz, a physicist and climate expert from Boğaziçi University, said that there is a fluctuating temperature chart on the western coasts of Turkey, especially in Istanbul.

“Average temperatures have increased due to global climate change. However, the most important point is that the severity of weather events caused by the climate crisis has intensified,” he noted.

WORLD New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut

New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut
MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges benefiting from opportunities created by new economic model

    Erdoğan urges benefiting from opportunities created by new economic model

  2. Heavy storms pummel southern tourism hub

    Heavy storms pummel southern tourism hub

  3. Countries come together for protection of Med Sea

    Countries come together for protection of Med Sea

  4. Social media giants reveal 2021’s top searches in Turkey

    Social media giants reveal 2021’s top searches in Turkey

  5. Zarrab lives lavish life in US

    Zarrab lives lavish life in US
Recommended
COVID-19 ‘worst crisis’ for children UNICEF has seen in its 75-year history

COVID-19 ‘worst crisis’ for children UNICEF has seen in its 75-year history
‘New deal needed’ for protection of Med Sea

‘New deal needed’ for protection of Med Sea
More than 30 ISIL suspects detained

More than 30 ISIL suspects detained
Social media giants reveal 2021’s top searches in Turkey

Social media giants reveal 2021’s top searches in Turkey
Spanish hunters stir debate in Turkey’s east

Spanish hunters stir debate in Turkey’s east
Bodies of Ottoman Turks reburied with rites, prays

Bodies of Ottoman Turks reburied with rites, prays
WORLD New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut

New German chancellor Scholz makes European debut

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Dec. 10 headed to Paris and EU and NATO headquarters, with Russia tensions and climate in the spotlight for his first foreign trip since he took office this week.
ECONOMY EBRD extends $25 mln for green buses in Mersin

EBRD extends $25 mln for green buses in Mersin

Residents of Turkey’s Mediterranean province of Mersin will enjoy a new environmentally friendly, modern and comfortable public transport service as 100 new compressed natural gas (CNG) powered buses are set to replace an aging fleet thanks to a new loan and grant package provided by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).
SPORTS Beşiktaş parts way with coach Sergen Yalçın

Beşiktaş parts way with coach Sergen Yalçın

Beşiktaş coach Sergen Yalçın has left his post following a string of poor results, according to a statement by the Turkish Süper Lig champion.