Relations with Russia are no less important than those with US: Erdoğan

President Recept Tayyip Erdoğan on May 12 defended Russia's Vladimir Putin from allegations of meddling in Turkey's crucial weekend election.

Erdoğan's rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Thursday accused unnamed Russian actors of spreading "deep fakes" and other disinformation aimed at swaying the outcome of Sunday's vote.

The Kremlin "strongly" denied the allegation and Erdoğan stood up for Putin at a televised campaign appearance on Friday.

"Mr. Kemal is attacking Russia, Mr. Putin. If you attack Putin, I will not be okay with that," Erdoğan said.

"Our relations with Russia are no less important than those with the United States."

Erdoğan has maintained good working relations with Putin throughout Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Turkey has benefited from rebates on Russian energy imports and refused to subscribe to Western sanctions on the Kremlin.