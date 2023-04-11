Reindeer racing king crowned in Arctic tournament

Reindeer racing king crowned in Arctic tournament

INARI
Reindeer racing king crowned in Arctic tournament

Finland crowned its reindeer racing king on April 9 when 14 reindeer and jockeys competed for the title in the season's final match of the increasingly popular Arctic sport.

Wearing skis, helmets and ski goggles and pulled by harnesses attached to the reindeer, Finland's top 14 competitors raced one kilometer around an oval against the clock in the northern town of Inari.

Reindeer Verneri and jockey Janne Alatalo came out on top in one minute and 35.26 seconds, in mild six-degree Celsius (43 Fahrenheit) weather that made for slushy snow conditions at times.

Reindeer races have been organized in Finland since the 1950s, according to Seppo Koivisto, president of the country's reindeer racers' association Suomen Porokilpailijat, which organizes competitions.

"This is a hobby for those involved in reindeer herding. The animals are usually reindeer herders' reindeer," Koivisto said.

Racing reindeer are trained professionally during the winter season. From spring to autumn, they live freely in the forest.

Koivisto said the sport has "developed enormously in recent years."

tournament,

TÜRKIYE CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected

CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected
LATEST NEWS

  1. CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected

    CHP leader vows to ‘establish peace’ in Mid East if elected

  2. Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian ministers to meet early May: Çavuşoğlu

    Turkish, Russian, Syrian, Iranian ministers to meet early May: Çavuşoğlu

  3. Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

    Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

  4. Germany to switch off last remaining nuclear plants

    Germany to switch off last remaining nuclear plants

  5. Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5

    Louisville bank employee livestreamed attack that killed 5
Recommended
India’s tiger population rises above 3,000

India’s tiger population rises above 3,000
UK royals unveil emoji for coronation

UK royals unveil emoji for coronation
Air hero coaxed Nike into believing in Jordan

'Air' hero coaxed Nike into believing in Jordan
Tradesmen hope to revive quake-hit bazaar in Hatay

Tradesmen hope to revive quake-hit bazaar in Hatay
Super Mario hops to a huge opening

'Super Mario' hops to a huge opening
Sarcophagus of Pharaoh Ramses II unveiled in Paris

Sarcophagus of Pharaoh Ramses II unveiled in Paris
WORLD Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

Leaked documents may have origin in chatroom for gamers

A major leak of classified U.S. documents that’s shaken Washington and exposed new details of its intelligence gathering may have started in a chatroom on a social media platform popular with gamers.
ECONOMY Jobless rate rises to 10 percent, says TÜİK

Jobless rate rises to 10 percent, says TÜİK

Türkiye’s unemployment rate inched up from 9.8 percent in January to 10 percent in February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) has said.

SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.