Registered electric vehicles soar 130 percent in 2024

ISTANBUL

The number of registered electric vehicles (EVs) in Türkiye soared nearly 130 percent to 183,776 in 2024, largely led by the launch of the country’s own EV brand Togg, according to official figures from the statistical bureau TurkStat compiled by state-run Anadolu Agency.

In 2011, when EVs were registered for the first time in Türkiye, only 24 cars were registered. This figure rose to 952 in 2018, and in 2019 topped 1,000.

In 2021, the number of EVs registered was 6,267, more than doubling the next year with 14,552 and soaring to 80,043 in 2023.

Last year, the number of all automobiles registered in Türkiye was 16.2 million, and EVs made up 1.1 percent of the total.

The number of EVs in 2020-2024 rose 6,470 percent, primarily driven by Togg.

Separately, the number of cars with hybrid engines, using both electric and gas, reached 391,296 last year, up sharply from 33,690 in 2020.

As for gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cars, the increase was limited. The number of these cars grew only 53.3 percent in five years, rising to 4.9 million last year from 3.2 million.

The number of diesel cars rose 10 percent from a little over 5 million to 5.5 million, while the number of LPG cars climbed 7.5 percent from 4.8 million to 5.2 million.