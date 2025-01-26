Registered electric vehicles soar 130 percent in 2024

Registered electric vehicles soar 130 percent in 2024

ISTANBUL
Registered electric vehicles soar 130 percent in 2024

The number of registered electric vehicles (EVs) in Türkiye soared nearly 130 percent to 183,776 in 2024, largely led by the launch of the country’s own EV brand Togg, according to official figures from the statistical bureau TurkStat compiled by state-run Anadolu Agency.

In 2011, when EVs were registered for the first time in Türkiye, only 24 cars were registered. This figure rose to 952 in 2018, and in 2019 topped 1,000.

In 2021, the number of EVs registered was 6,267, more than doubling the next year with 14,552 and soaring to 80,043 in 2023.

Last year, the number of all automobiles registered in Türkiye was 16.2 million, and EVs made up 1.1 percent of the total.

The number of EVs in 2020-2024 rose 6,470 percent, primarily driven by Togg.

Separately, the number of cars with hybrid engines, using both electric and gas, reached 391,296 last year, up sharply from 33,690 in 2020.

As for gasoline, diesel, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cars, the increase was limited. The number of these cars grew only 53.3 percent in five years, rising to 4.9 million last year from 3.2 million.

The number of diesel cars rose 10 percent from a little over 5 million to 5.5 million, while the number of LPG cars climbed 7.5 percent from 4.8 million to 5.2 million.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia says has retaken Kursk region village from Ukraine

Russia says has retaken Kursk region village from Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia says has retaken Kursk region village from Ukraine

    Russia says has retaken Kursk region village from Ukraine

  2. Putin hails Lukashenko's 'convincing' re-election

    Putin hails Lukashenko's 'convincing' re-election

  3. Iran deploys AI-equipped missiles during drills in Gulf

    Iran deploys AI-equipped missiles during drills in Gulf

  4. Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

    Bird remains found in Jeju jet engines, says crash report

  5. FM urges armed groups in Syria to unite

    FM urges armed groups in Syria to unite
Recommended
Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

Confidence improves in retail, construction and services
Capacity utilization rate in manufacturing declines: Data

Capacity utilization rate in manufacturing declines: Data
Gov’t support for investments in auto industry to continue

Gov’t support for investments in auto industry to continue
Singapore to trial self-driving public buses from mid-2026

Singapore to trial self-driving public buses from mid-2026
Ryanair profit surges on higher passengers, fares

Ryanair profit surges on higher passengers, fares
Solar YEKA tenders expected to unleash $600 mln in investments

Solar YEKA tenders expected to unleash $600 mln in investments
Weak yuan, tariff threats add to Beijings economic puzzle

Weak yuan, tariff threats add to Beijing's economic puzzle
WORLD Russia says has retaken Kursk region village from Ukraine

Russia says has retaken Kursk region village from Ukraine

Russia said on Jan. 27 it had taken back control of Nikolayevo-Darino, a small village captured by Ukrainian troops during their cross-border offensive into the Kursk region last August.
ECONOMY Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

Confidence improves in retail, construction and services

Confidence in the services, retail and construction sectors improved, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on Jan. 27.
SPORTS Chiefs seek Super Bowl three-peat against Eagles

Chiefs seek Super Bowl 'three-peat' against Eagles

The Kansas City Chiefs kept their bid for an historic third straight Super Bowl alive on Jan. 26, holding off the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in an AFC Championship thriller to set up an NFL title clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
﻿