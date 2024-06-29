Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff election

Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff election

TEHRAN
Reformist, ultraconservative qualify for Iran runoff election

Iran's sole reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and ultraconservative Saeed Jalili have qualified for a runoff presidential election after leading in the first round, an official said on Saturday.

Pezeshkian got more than 10,400,000 votes and Jalili, a former nuclear negotiator, has more than 9,400,000, said Mohsen Eslami, spokesman of Iran's election authority.

"None of the candidates could garner the absolute majority of the votes, therefore, the first and second contenders who got the most votes will be referred" for the second round, scheduled for next Friday, Eslami told a press conference.

Out of around 61 million eligible voters, some 24,500,000 voters headed to the polls, he added, with a turnout of around 40 percent — the lowest yet in the history of the Islamic republic.

Out of Iran's 13 previous presidential elections since the Islamic revolution in 1979, only one has led to runoffs in 2005.

Conservative parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf received about 3,383,340 votes and Mostafa Pourmohammadi, a conservative cleric, had 206,397 votes.

The election authority counted a total of 1,056,159 spoiled ballots.

The elections were originally scheduled for 2025 but were brought forward by the death of ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month.

The Guardian Council, which vets electoral candidates in the Islamic republic, had originally approved six contenders.

But a day ahead of the election, two candidates — the ultraconservative mayor of Tehran Alireza Zakani and Raisi's vice president Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi — dropped out of the race.

In the 2021 elections that brought Raisi to power, the Council disqualified many reformists and moderates, prompting many voters to shun the polls.

The turnout then was just under 49 percent, which at the time was the lowest in any presidential election in Iran.

  Different camps 

Friday's vote took place amid heightened regional tensions over the Gaza war, a dispute with the West over Iran's nuclear programme and domestic discontent over the state of Iran's sanctions-hit economy.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had called on people to participate in the vote.

Opposition groups, especially in the diaspora, meanwhile called for a boycott, questioning the credibility of elections.

Pezeshkian, 69, is a heart surgeon who has represented the northern city of Tabriz in parliament since 2008.

He served as health minister under Iran's last reformist president Mohammad Khatami, who held office from 1997 to 2005 and has endorsed Pezeshkian's bid in the current elections.

Pezeshkian criticised Raisi's government for a lack of transparency during nationwide protests triggered by the September 2022 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, had been arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women.

In recent campaigning, Pezeshkian called for "constructive relations" with Washington and European countries in order to "get Iran out of its isolation".

Ultraconservative Jalili, Iran's former nuclear negotiator, has maintained his uncompromising anti-West stance.

The 58-year-old has held several senior positions in the Islamic republic, including in Khamenei's office in the early 2000s.

He is currently one of Khamenei's representatives in the Supreme National Security Council, Iran's highest security body.

On Saturday, Iranian reformist daily Sazandegi posted "Long live hope" on its front page, while the state-run daily Iran hailed the "strong" turnout.

Regardless of the result, Iran's next president will be in charge of applying state policy outlined by the supreme leader, who wields ultimate authority in the country.

Earlier, the local Tasnim news agency said militants in southeast Iran attacked a vehicle carrying ballot boxes in Sistan-Baluchistan province.

Two policemen were killed and others were injured in the attack, the agency added.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() WestJet cancels more than 400 flights over strike

WestJet cancels more than 400 flights over strike
LATEST NEWS

  1. China factory activity contracts for second straight month

    China factory activity contracts for second straight month

  2. Vietnam economy expands 6.4 pct in first half of year

    Vietnam economy expands 6.4 pct in first half of year

  3. Thales offices in 3 countries searched in corruption probes

    Thales offices in 3 countries searched in corruption probes

  4. N. Korea condemns drills by US, Japan, S. Korea as 'Asian NATO'

    N. Korea condemns drills by US, Japan, S. Korea as 'Asian NATO'

  5. Removal from ‘gray list’ expected to boost foreign investments

    Removal from ‘gray list’ expected to boost foreign investments
Recommended
N. Korea condemns drills by US, Japan, S. Korea as Asian NATO

N. Korea condemns drills by US, Japan, S. Korea as 'Asian NATO'
Colombia rebel group agrees to unilateral ceasefire

Colombia rebel group agrees to 'unilateral ceasefire'
Hurricane Beryl, first of 2024 season, bears down on Caribbean

Hurricane Beryl, first of 2024 season, bears down on Caribbean
France votes in snap polls as far right eyes power

France votes in snap polls as far right eyes power
Mongolia ruling party wins reduced majority in vote dominated by graft

Mongolia ruling party wins reduced majority in vote dominated by graft
Volvas, the women prophets who guided the Vikings

Volvas, the women prophets who guided the Vikings
WORLD N. Korea condemns drills by US, Japan, S. Korea as Asian NATO

N. Korea condemns drills by US, Japan, S. Korea as 'Asian NATO'

North Korea denounced on Sunday joint military drills by South Korea, Japan and the United States, calling them an "Asian version of NATO" and warning of "fatal consequences".

ECONOMY WestJet cancels more than 400 flights over strike

WestJet cancels more than 400 flights over strike

Canada’s second largest airline, WestJet, said it canceled 407 flights affecting 49,000 passengers after the maintenance workers union announced it went on strike.

SPORTS Bronny James, LeBrons teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, LeBron's teen son, picked by Lakers in NBA Draft

Bronny James, the 19-year-old son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, was selected 55th overall by the Lakers in Thursday's second round of the NBA Draft, setting up the first father-son combination in NBA history.
﻿