Refik Anadol’s works at UK gallery

LONDON

Turkish media artist Refik Anadol, who is living in the U.S., displays his digital works created with artificial intelligence in London at an exhibition titled "Echoes of the Earth: Living Archive."

It is Anadol’s first major institutional solo exhibition in the U.K., which envelops viewers in immersive environments that utilize years-long experimentation with visual data of coral reefs and rainforests and showcases the creative potential of AI.

The exhibition features the UK premiere of “Living Archive: Nature,” a new commission conceived specially for Serpentine North. The installation invites visitors to immerse themselves in virtual spaces inspired by data of flora and fauna from over 16 rainforest locations globally, which was collected using technologies such as LiDAR, photogrammetry and capturing ambisonic audio.

Anadol also presents “Artificial Realities: Coral,” a multi-channel sound and video experience highlighting the vital role of coral reefs in the ocean ecosystem.

“Echoes of the Earth: Living Archive” investigates the ways in which technology alters our perception of the natural world and experience of time and space.

The exhibition, which opened at Serpentine North on Feb. 16, can be seen through April 7.