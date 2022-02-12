Refik Anadol creates groundbreaking NFT artwork

  • February 12 2022 07:00:00

Refik Anadol creates groundbreaking NFT artwork

LONDON
Refik Anadol creates groundbreaking NFT artwork

Turkish artist Refik Anadol has teamed up with London-based creative agency //CreativeWorkStudios. and the NASA-funded Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) to create a seminal moment in 21st century art.

TRISH partnered with the recent Inspiration4 flight, the world’s first all-civilian mission into orbit to perform a series of experiments to discover what effects space has on the human body. Anadol has interpreted TRISH’s data, in addition to other information, such as vehicle data and audio/visual recordings from the flight, as the basis for a series of limited edition non-fungible token (NFT) art pieces.

They will be sold through the NFT marketplace KnownOrigin in late February. A partner of NASA’s Human Research Program, TRISH funds research into the impact the very different conditions found in space have on everything from astronauts’ cells to their skeletons. Its goal is to help reduce health and other risks so people can live longer in space and venture deeper into the universe – even setting foot on Mars. It also helps provide information that can be used to develop solutions to common medical and human-performance issues on Earth.

“Art should be for anyone, of any age and any background,” said Anadol. “My way to do that is to use collective memories, and Inspiration4 is a memory for humanity. As a media artist and data artist, it’s been a long-time dream to work with space data. My studio is deeply honored.”

London ,

ARTS & LIFE Australia warns koalas ’endangered’ as numbers plunge

Australia warns koalas ’endangered’ as numbers plunge
MOST POPULAR

  1. Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

    Key bridge in Turkey’s northwest to open soon

  2. Charging customers at eateries for ‘heating’ triggers debate

    Charging customers at eateries for ‘heating’ triggers debate

  3. Vaccine helped swift recovery from COVID, says Erdoğan

    Vaccine helped swift recovery from COVID, says Erdoğan

  4. AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

    AKP, MHP slam CHP leader for protesting electricity prices

  5. Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent

    Turkey’s internet speed increased by 65 percent
Recommended
Two artifacts put on display at İzmir Archeology Museum

Two artifacts put on display at İzmir Archeology Museum
Sting sells entire songwriting catalog to Universal

Sting sells entire songwriting catalog to Universal
Russian gallery guard charged for drawing eyes on painting

Russian gallery guard charged for drawing eyes on painting
Australia warns koalas ’endangered’ as numbers plunge

Australia warns koalas ’endangered’ as numbers plunge
Smash hit TV drama ’Borgen’ is back 10 years on

Smash hit TV drama ’Borgen’ is back 10 years on
Sotheby’s sale of 200 pairs of Virgil Abloh shoe fetches $25 million

Sotheby’s sale of 200 pairs of Virgil Abloh shoe fetches $25 million
WORLD New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

New Zealand Covid protest grows after police draw back

Protester numbers outside New Zealand’s parliament swelled Friday as police scaled back efforts to clear anti-vaccine demonstrators involved in violent clashes a day earlier.
ECONOMY Government mulling options to reduce utility bills: Minister

Government mulling options to reduce utility bills: Minister

Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez said on Feb. 11 that the Turkish government is determined to draw up broad measures soon that will provide relief to families and businesses amid soaring utility bills.
SPORTS Tuchel tests positive

Tuchel tests positive

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel could miss his side’s trip to Abu Dhabi this week for the Club World Cup after testing positive for COVID-19.