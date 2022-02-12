Refik Anadol creates groundbreaking NFT artwork

LONDON

Turkish artist Refik Anadol has teamed up with London-based creative agency //CreativeWorkStudios. and the NASA-funded Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH) to create a seminal moment in 21st century art.

TRISH partnered with the recent Inspiration4 flight, the world’s first all-civilian mission into orbit to perform a series of experiments to discover what effects space has on the human body. Anadol has interpreted TRISH’s data, in addition to other information, such as vehicle data and audio/visual recordings from the flight, as the basis for a series of limited edition non-fungible token (NFT) art pieces.

They will be sold through the NFT marketplace KnownOrigin in late February. A partner of NASA’s Human Research Program, TRISH funds research into the impact the very different conditions found in space have on everything from astronauts’ cells to their skeletons. Its goal is to help reduce health and other risks so people can live longer in space and venture deeper into the universe – even setting foot on Mars. It also helps provide information that can be used to develop solutions to common medical and human-performance issues on Earth.

“Art should be for anyone, of any age and any background,” said Anadol. “My way to do that is to use collective memories, and Inspiration4 is a memory for humanity. As a media artist and data artist, it’s been a long-time dream to work with space data. My studio is deeply honored.”