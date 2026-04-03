Red skies signal dust storm across Türkiye

ISTANBUL

A wave of Saharan dust that turned skies red over the Greek island of Crete was expected to reach Türkiye on April 2, bringing muddy rain and reduced air quality across large parts of the country, according to the Turkish State Meteorological Service.

Dust particles carried from North Africa are forecast to hit especially the western Mediterranean and Aegean coastal areas, where rainfall is likely to mix with dust and fall as mud rain — a phenomenon that can leave a thin layer of dirt on vehicles, buildings and outdoor surfaces.

The meteorological authority has issued a yellow weather alert for 31 provinces, including major cities such as Ankara, İzmir and Antalya, warning of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and dust transport. A yellow alert indicates potentially hazardous weather conditions that could disrupt daily life.

Residents are advised to exercise caution during strong winds and heavy rain, be aware of reduced visibility due to dust and take precautions against muddy rainfall, especially for vehicles and outdoor equipment.

Forecasters say most of the country will experience cloudy and rainy conditions, with locally heavy downpours expected in the Mediterranean region, western Black Sea region, central provinces, southeastern areas and Aegean coastal provinces.

Strong southerly winds are also expected across Marmara, Aegean, Mediterranean, central region and parts of the Black Sea, with storm-force gusts possible along the Aegean coast.

In higher elevations of the eastern Black Sea and eastern Anatolia, precipitation may fall as snow or sleet. Authorities warn of an increased avalanche risk and snowmelt hazards in steep, snow-covered areas.