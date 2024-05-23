Red notice issued in fatal crash involving writer’s son

ISTANBUL
Authorities have issued a red notice for the 17-year-old involved in a deadly car accident in Istanbul and his mother who smuggled him abroad.

The incident claimed the life of Oğuz Murat Aci and left four others hospitalized in Istanbul on March 1. It involved a group of five friends traveling on ATV-type vehicles when a luxury jeep driven by 17-year-old Timur Cihantimur collided with them.

Following the accident, Cihantimur and his mother, Eylem Tok, a renowned writer, fled the country. Tok and her son reportedly left for Egypt and then the United States.

On March 7, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office submitted a request to the Justice Ministry to issue a red notice for Cihantimur and Tok.

In the latest development on May 23, the ministry approved this request, issuing a red notice for the fugitive suspects in the incident that was one of the leading hot topics of debate in the country for weeks and stirred huge criticism.

Authorities first initiated the process to request the extradition of the teenager from Egyptian judicial authorities after it was confirmed that they had fled to Egypt.

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç then announced via X late on March 7 that Türkiye had sent a provisional arrest request for the extradition of both the mother and son to the United States, where they were reported to have headed after leaving Egypt.

The request was made through diplomatic channels as well as Interpol, the minister earlier said.

In a written statement just after the incident, Tok asserted, "My son has never had the idea of running away from accusations. We will return and surrender to justice."

Dozens of drivers had staged a protest dubbed a "justice convoy," calling on the 17-year-old and his mother to return to the country.

